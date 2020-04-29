Still looking for your stimulus check? If reports online are any indication, you aren’t alone.
The Internal Revenue Service launched a link from its website, www.IRS.gov, called “Get My Payment,” designed to help people get updates on the Economic Impact Payments. But for many, the process ended with a frustrating “Payment Status Not Available” message.
The Yuma Sun spoke to several people in Yuma who were in the same boat, all of whom noted they fell within the income thresholds, making the situation even more perplexing.
After all, with the economic uncertainty right now, every penny is important.
The IRS notes that people cannot call to get updates, so that doesn’t leave much recourse for people to get information or figure out the status.
However, this week, Mashable may have found a solution to the “Payment Status Not Available” message: Turn your caps lock on.
That’s right – the “Get My Payment” link worked better for some users by turning on the caps lock before entering the required information.
One Yuma Sun employee tried this method, and it worked, allowing the employee to get the stimulus check status and update some needed information.
Mashable notes that there is another unconfirmed issue, in which spelling out words like “street” and “avenue” can cause problems. Mashable reports the trick there is to try abbreviating those words.
Now, these two options may not work for everyone.
The IRS notes that people can get the “Payment Status Not Available” message for several reasons, including the following for people who are required to file a tax return:
• The IRS hasn’t finished processing your 2019 return
• The application doesn’t yet have your data
And for those who aren’t required to file a return, reasons may include:
• You updated your information in the “Non-Filers: Enter Payment Info Here” spot online, but the IRS hasn’t processed it yet
• You receive SSI or VA benefits, as that information hasn’t yet been loaded onto the IRS systems
And, some people may simply not be eligible for a stimulus check.
It’s frustrating that the system doesn’t work as seamlessly as one would hope. It was a fast roll-out, and hopefully, the IRS works out the bugs.
In the meantime, if you believe you are eligible, and you are getting the “Payment Status Not Available” message, give the two tips from Mashable a try – hopefully, they work for you!