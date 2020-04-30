Life under quarantine has flipped our concept of time upside down. Is it Thursday or Saturday? Who knows?
And all those plans we had coming up? Most of them are canceled, as uncertainty about COVID-19 stretches on.
It’s a challenge because we all need something to look forward to, right? We like to know that an event is coming up, whether it’s a special date-night dinner out, a birthday celebration for a friend, or a trip out of town.
Without those milestones and markers, the days blur together.
Fortunately, a new month is right around the corner, and it is filled with unusual “holidays” that are perfect to celebrate at home while social distancing.
May 2, for example, is Brothers and Sisters Day, so send your siblings a card or a text and let them know you are thinking of them.
May 4, of course, is May the Fourth Be With You – Star Wars Day, an easy one to celebrate with a little Star Wars marathon at home.
May 5 is National Teacher’s Day. And let’s face it – our teachers have been working under unusual circumstances to teach our children in Yuma County. Send them a note to say thank you.
May 8 is No Socks Day. If the stay at home order is extended, it shouldn’t be a problem to observe that one at home!
May 10 is Clean Up Your Room Day, and parents, since all the kids have been home, you may want to get them started on this one now. It’s also Mother’s Day, so heads up, readers – you’ve got a few days’ notice to plan the perfect treats for those special moms in your life.
May 14 brings us Dance Like A Chicken Day, and we’d love to see some videos of that!
May 18th is No Dirty Dishes Day … that seems like an impossibility under quarantine. But May 25 – National Wine Day – might be something all the parents out there are ready to support.
Truth be told, the list of unique celebrations online is a long one. But May is also home to some special observances. The first full week of May is National Nurse’s Week, while National Police Week is the third week of May, and Emergency Medical Services is the fourth week. These people are worth honoring every day of the year, but this year, the roles they play in our lives have been especially noticeable.
Times have been unusual, and for many, there have been unprecedented, unexpected challenges. But there are still moments to be celebrated, whether they are serious, heart-felt or just plain fun. So let’s do it, Yuma!