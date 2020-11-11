If you don’t own a TV, go out and buy one.
Or rent one. Borrow one.
Because you have to see the new Kohl’s television commercial.
Yup, I was home eating my lunch, had the television on, and an advertisement came on, that turned out to be a Christmas ad.
Let me be clear, however, I am not a fan of the commercialization of Christmas, and I despise holiday advertisements that promote “the season” but are disguised attempts to get you to buy whatever it is they are pushing.
But this one is clever. You don’t know it’s a Christmas advertisement, until the end.
It’s also special because Kohl’s doesn’t promote itself during the ad. Kudos to Kohl’s for that.
This advertisement is titled “Give With All Your Heart.”
And I have to tell you, make sure you have a box of tissues ready, because if you’re anything like me, heck, if you’re just a little like me, you’re going to be bawling at the end.
I’m not afraid to admit it. I was.