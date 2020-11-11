Veterans Day 2020.
Hopefully, this pandemic won’t keep us from honoring or remembering our veterans today.
We must still be vigilant, wear a mask, and practice social distancing, but there are ways to “thank a vet.”
First, and easiest, would be to attend today’s Veterans Day Parade. The lineup is sprinkled with members of our military, past and present. Find a safe place to hang out on 4th Avenue between 17th Street and 25th Street, and clap for them, salute them, thank them.
Or, if you know a veteran, give ‘em a call and just say, “Thank you.”
If you don’t know a veteran, drop by Desert Lawn Cemetery. Look for the graves with the American flags, walk up one, or two, or three, pause, and say “thank you.”
Myself, I’m thinking about my dad (U.S. Army, World War II,) my wife’s father (U.S. Army, Korean War), and my sister-in-law (20-year U.S. Navy veteran).
I’m going to let them know that I am so grateful for what they’ve done for the United States of America!