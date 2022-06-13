Over the weekend, I went to a city I haven't been to in about a decade.
That city is Santa Monica, California. I was there to visit my mother. Growing up, the place had a special meaning to my family history as we would take trips there on a regular basic during the summer months.
When I walked the streets there over the weekend, I thought about how far I've come in my personal journey. As a younger man in my teens and 20s, I would roam those streets wondering how to get started on a career path. Now, I feel more comfortable with where I am headed and more in tune with my life's purpose.
The streets themselves haven't changed much. The same landmarks remain as they were decades earlier. However, the personal growth I've experienced since the last time I was there was a remarkable think to think about.