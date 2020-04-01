On Monday, Gov. Doug Ducey issued a stay-at-home order for the state of Arizona as the nation grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.
It might sound like an extreme measure – but to successfully beat this virus, extreme measures are going to be needed.
And according to national experts, there are indications that such efforts are working.
Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN that the social distancing measures appear to be having a positive impact – but we are far from out of the woods on this.
There hasn’t been a turnaround in cases yet, but “we’re starting to see glimmers that that is actually having some dampening effect,” Fauci told CNN.
“You’re starting to see that the daily increases are not in that steep incline, they’re starting to be able to possibly flatten out,” Fauci said on CNN.
That is a statement about which we can be cautiously optimistic.
Here’s the thing, readers.
COVID-19 is a dangerous virus – more dangerous than most realize.
Dr. Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention spoke with NPR this week, and mentioned some interesting yet scary points.
• COVID-19 is thought to be about three times as infectious as the flu
• As many as 25% of people infected remain asymptomatic – they don’t have symptoms, yet they are still transmitting the virus.
• For people that do show symptoms, they appear to be shedding virus particles for up to 48 hours before showing symptoms.
All of these factors contribute to the rapid spread of this virus.
So what works? Social distancing. Redfield told NPR that the virus does not go from person to person that easily. It requires people to be close to one another – like, six feet or closer.
“If we just distance ourselves, this virus can’t sustain itself and it will go out,” Redfield said.
“This social distancing that we’re pushing… is a powerful weapon.”
The tools in our arsenal against COVID-19 are very limited. Washing your hands, disinfecting surfaces, keeping a safe distance from others and staying home … that is all we can do right now.
So let’s do it. Follow Gov. Ducey’s order and stay home – and together, we can help prevent the spread of COVID-19.