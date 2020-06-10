There are steps we can take to reduce our risk of getting cancer. Eating healthier food choices, exercise, using sunscreen – all can help reduce that risk.
But how much thought have you given to alcohol consumption – and would you give it up to reduce your cancer risk?
This week, the American Cancer Society changed its guidelines on cancer reduction and prevention, and said alcohol should be avoided completely, Fox News reports.
“In the United States, the ACS estimates that alcohol use accounts for about 6% of all cancers and 4% of all cancer deaths,” Fox reports, noting that it’s one of the most important preventable risk factors for cancer, up there with tobacco use and excess body weight.
The ACS report notes, “It’s best not to drink alcohol.”
The statement stands out amid the other recommended changes, which include limiting red meats and processed meats, and avoiding or limiting sugar-sweetened beverages, highly processed foods, and refined grain products. ACS also recommends engaging in 150-300 minutes of moderate-intensity or 75-150 minutes of vigorous-intensity physical exercise each week - previously, the recommendation was for 150 minutes of moderate intensity or 75 minutes of vigorous intensity exercise.
The exercise change, at the upper end of the new recommended minutes, equates to roughly 43 minutes of exercise a day – and that may be challenging for some Americans to tackle. It might seem insurmountable, and in the case of people who already are not exercising, they may just shrug and move on.
And for years, we’ve been told to avoid or limit red meat and processed meats, sugary drinks, processed foods and refined grains – so again, this may fall on deaf ears.
The recommendation likely to get the most attention is the one on alcohol. Moderation has always been recommended, but a flat-out “no alcohol” recommendation is probably going to shock people.
The best health outcome happens when people adopt all of these measures. It’s going to be challenging to get Americans to comply with some of these recommendations, let alone all of them.
But consider this one last bit of information. The ACS notes that at least 18% of all cancer cases in the U.S. are related to a combination of these factors.
That’s a strong statistic, and a clear indicator that people can impact their health significantly through diet and exercise.
What do you think, Yuma? Would you be willing to make these changes or some part of them? Let us know. Share your thoughts online at www.YumaSun.com, or send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.