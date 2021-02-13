Readers, we can all use a little extra sweetness in our lives, and February, conveniently, provides the perfect excuse with Valentine’s Day.
Sometimes, people complain that Valentine’s Day is a bit of a scam, perpetuated by greeting card and candy companies to make an extra buck.
And let’s be honest. WalletHub estimates that Americans will spend more than $21.8 billion on Valentine’s Day, making it the third-priciest holiday on the calendar. That’s a chunk of change.
But you know what? If you have a significant other – a special someone in your life who means the world to you, your partner on this crazy journey we call life – why not celebrate your love? It’s a blessing to have love in your life, so consider this time to get your ducks in a row and find a way to honor your beloved. The clock is ticking here, with the big day on Sunday.
And here’s the thing, readers. You don’t have to spend a ton of money to make Valentine’s Day special.
What matters is the message, letting your loved one know he or she is the most important person in your world, explaining just how much they matter to you.
That can be tough, putting emotions into words. But words matter. In fact, we would argue they are the most important currency in the world, able to impact one’s day in seconds without spending a cent.
For those readers out there looking for ideas, WalletHub reports that men expect to spend an average of $231 on Valentine’s Day this year, while women expect to spend an average of $101.
That money will be spent on jewelry ($4.1 billion), flowers ($2 billion), and candy ($2 billion). Readers … that is a LOT of candy and flowers!
WalletHub also notes that 38% of shoppers expect to do so online.
But if you are reading this and haven’t done anything yet, that online boat has sailed. However, we’ve got good news: there are small businesses all over Yuma County who are ready to help you find the perfect something for your special someone.
Whichever way you choose to celebrate, readers, this is your reminder that tomorrow is the big day. So get out there and find a way to honor your love!