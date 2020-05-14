To mask or not to mask … that appears to be the question, although we aren’t really sure why, since it seems to be a common-sense step to take.
Yes, we understand that Americans are fiercely independent. They don’t like to be told what to do – instead, they want to make their own decisions.
However, the benefit of a face mask extends out beyond the wearer.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people wear cloth face coverings “in public settings where other social distancing measures are difficult to maintain” – like grocery stores.
The mask helps slow the spread of the virus, especially if the person wearing it has COVID-19 but doesn’t yet know it.
Ultimately, the effect of the mask is two-fold. It helps protect the wearer from getting infected, and it helps protect others from being infected by the wearer. It helps to contain the droplets spread through talking, sneezing or coughing. The CDC notes if everyone wears a mask, it reduces the risk of exposure for the community as a whole.
This isn’t a matter of just protecting yourself. Effectively, it’s a matter of protecting anyone around you.
Because COVID-19 patients can be contagious without showing any symptoms, wearing a mask really can make a difference in preventing spread.
Now, one might question whether or not a mask is necessary. But in Yuma on Tuesday, there were 35 new cases diagnosed, while on Wednesday, there were 37 new cases. That’s 72 cases in just two days, readers.
It makes sense to protect yourself while helping others, and masks can aid in those efforts.
And with everyone feeling a little uneasy these days, masks can provide some peace of mind. That alone is worth the effort.