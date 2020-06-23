If you had five minutes with the president and could ask him any question, what would it be?
President Donald Trump is scheduled to visit Yuma today to commemorate the 200th mile of the border wall project, and to hold a roundtable discussion with local community leaders.
He last came to Yuma in 2017, but his visit was brief. He met with the Marines at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma, and the agents from Customs and Border Protection, before heading on to Phoenix.
Today, just as there was in 2017, there are a variety of issues impacting Yuma that fall under federal jurisdiction. If you had five minutes to talk to the president about Yuma, what would you ask him about? It’s fascinating to think about.
Take unemployment. Yuma’s unemployment rate regularly ranks among the worst in the nation. What steps would the president propose to shrink that unemployment rate and bring more jobs here?
We have two federal military installations here: Yuma Proving Ground and Marine Corps Air Station Yuma. How secure are our bases here? Is there any risk of them closing? Or, are there chances they could expand here?
Yuma is also home to a large population of military veterans. What can the White House do to expand services and opportunities for military veterans here in Yuma County?
Then, there’s the issue of illegal immigration and the border wall – which is really the crux of his visit here.
Is the wall working as he had hoped? What proposals are on the table to address the issues of illegal crossings in spaces such as the Colorado River or the All-American Canal? Do we have enough Border Patrol agents to man the wall, or are more needed? Are there plans in place to expand Border Patrol staffing levels here?
And there are countless other issues in Yuma as well. The Colorado River is a source of much debate, as the needs for fresh water for multiple states have far outpaced the capacity of the river. Education is always a hot-button issue, as is agriculture here. The list of questions could be endless.
It’s not every day that the President of the United States of America comes to Yuma, Ariz., readers. If you could ask him just one question about issues impacting Yuma, what would it be? Let us know. Send in your ideas to letters@yumasun.com.