Sports betting in Arizona will officially be legal in September.
However, sports-books inside the Cardinals, Diamondbacks and Suns stadiums won’t be available until after football season begins – which means it’s time to go purchase two or three more televisions for my living room.
I’m sure most people are glad they don’t have to cross the border or head to Nevada to place your weekend bets anymore. Instead, you can comfortably do that from your own couch and on your phone.
I know I’m looking forward to the start of football season and it just got that much more exciting knowing I can gamble on the game I’m watching.
I have two rules.
One, never bet on your favorite team (unless the Gators are playing an FCS team week one) and always bet the over. Life’s too short to cheer for zero touchdowns or home runs.