Christmas is less than a week away, and chances are, your home is rocking the Christmas tunes.
There is a staggering number of Christmas music options, from the classics and instrumentals to holiday rockers.
But what rises to the top?
Billboard recently released a ranking – The Best 100 Christmas Songs of All Time, as selected by the staff of Billboard.
Take a look at the top 10:
1) All I Want for Christmas Is You, by Mariah Carey
2) Christmas (Baby Please Come Home), by Darlene Love
3) The Christmas Song (Merry Christmas to You), by Nat King Cole
4) Last Christmas, by Wham!
5) White Christmas, by Bing Crosby
6) Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree, by Brenda Lee
7) Feliz Navidad, Jose Feliciano
8) Christmas in Hollis, by Run-D.M.C.
9) Santa Claus Is Coming to Town, Bruce Springsteen
10) This Christmas, Donny Hathaway
There are some notable classics that didn’t crack the top 10.
Christmas Time Is Here by the Vince Guaraldi Trio came in at 11, Blue Christmas by Elvis Presley was 12th and that Beach Boys’ Christmas classic Little Saint Nick? It was No. 16.
Chuck Berry’s rocker Run Rudolph Run didn’t appear on the list until 20.
A Holly Jolly Christmas by Burl Ives and Gene Autry’s Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer seem like shoo-ins for the top 10, but didn’t make the cut. They are included in the top 100, however.
Given the diversity of Christmas music, it’s hard to assign rankings. For some, the magic of Christmas is found in the beauty of songs like Silent Night and O Come All Ye Faithful.
For others, a true Christmas classic might be a pop or rock tune, and others may find the holiday spirit in an orchestra recording.
Songs like White Christmas may ring extra true in Yuma, where many people truly do dream of a white Christmas in the desert.
What do you think, readers? What are your favorite Christmas songs, and why do you love them?
Let us know. Share your thoughts – send in a Letter to the Editor at letters@yumasun.com.