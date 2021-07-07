I’m a subscriber to Men’s Journal, the online version.
The magazine has some interesting articles, perhaps the best being “The Coolest Stuff We Tested This Week.”
But what I’ve found is, the stuff they test, which is indeed really “cool,” is also w-a-y out of my price range.
That being said, the magazine had another recent article titled, “Our Favorite Watches of 2021 So Far.”
From what I’ve already written, I’m pretty sure you know where I’m going with this, right?
The prices ranged from $6,350 to $1.64 million. No, I’m not kidding, $1.64 million.
The magazine stated that that last watch, the million-dollar one, was “an absolute masterpiece of high horology.”
Here’s a hint of how far out of my league these watches really are – I didn’t even know there was such a word as “horology.” Go ahead. Look it up. I did.
Anyway, it should come as no surprise that not one of my beloved Timex Ironman or Expedition time pieces made the list.
Maybe Men’s Journal should reexamine their target audience.