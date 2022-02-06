Owning $1 million in assets is no longer enough to live a “millionaire” lifestyle. How much money you need to have “millionaire status” depends where you live. For example, in San Francisco, the median house price is $1.3 million. In some areas of Los Angeles, homes can sell upwards of $40 million.
How much does it take to be considered a millionaire? The online gaming site, Solitaired.com, which is owned by Unwind Media, posed this question to 4,859 people. Arizonans on average said they would need $6,085,859 worth of assets to achieve millionaire status in their own eyes. This is higher than the national average of $5,474,032.
Not surprisingly, California came in the highest at $6,298,587. Connecticut was the lowest at $4,452,381.
When asked which industries give the best shot at becoming millionaires, 26% said technology, 18% said renewable energy, 13% said real estate, 12% said media and entertainment, 11% said health and 10% said finance.
It’s all very interesting, but I still believe that money can’t buy happiness.