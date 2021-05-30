After a police shooting in my hometown of Nogales, I appreciate even more the transparency of Yuma agencies. A pursuit of a semi-trailer led to a Walmart parking lot. The driver refused to obey police orders and slowly drove while officers shot at the trailer, according to video taken by Walmart shoppers. On an adjacent street, the trailer came to a stop and police again opened fire, killing the driver.
Why did officers shoot? Did the driver have a weapon? What was the semi hauling? People want to know and my hometown newspaper has tried to get the answers, but local police are not sharing details.
Some people are already speculating that police are hiding something. Rumors are running rampant, with some saying the semi carried tigers. I understand it’s an open investigation and police don’t know a lot in the beginning, but it seems that more information could be released as the days go by or at least dispel false rumors.
Keeping a tight lid makes it seem like police are hiding something and makes people suspicious.