If we were to distill Yuma’s economy down to three basic categories, it would be the military, agriculture and tourism.
What happens if one of those categories suddenly disappeared?
If we don’t get our COVID-19 numbers under control, it’s a realistic threat.
NPR recently moved a story talking about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who turned down an invitation to the White House amid concerns about COVID-19 surges in the U.S.
NPR noted Trudeau’s concerns mirrored that of many Canadians.
“A large majority of Canadians, across a wide cross section of society, think the travel restrictions should stay in effect “for the foreseeable future,” according to Nik Nanos of Nanos Research, a public opinion firm. Its new poll shows 81% of Canadians want to maintain the partial border closure,” NPR reports.
One person interviewed by NPR noted, “Canadians looking south see chaos.”
And it’s not just Canadians Yuma needs to be concerned about. Yuma relies on its winter visitors from all points north: Oregon, Washington, Ohio, etc.
All of our winter visitors play a critical role here, volunteering, donating time and money to our nonprofit groups, and spending dollars at our restaurants and businesses.
Yet if COVID-19 is still spiking here, will the winter visitors return this season?
If not, that would be an incredible economic blow for Yuma County. Many of our businesses rely on the support of our winter visitors, as do our nonprofits.
Our economy has taken a financial hit in multiple sectors, especially restaurants, thanks to COVID-19. Normally, the winter months are filled with promise and profit, and make up for those leaner summer months.
But this year, many of the winter visitors went home early due to COVID-19, especially those from Canada, which alone was a big hit to the local economy. Then, the hits kept coming over the last few months.
According to a 2019 Yuma Sun report, winter visitors have a $452.8 million economic impact on Yuma County every season.
The story cited a study by Arizona State University, which estimated that Yuma County had 62,266 winter visitors between December 2017 and March 2018, who spent $179 million.
From that $179 million in estimated spending, the research added up the visitors’ economic “output” in terms of 4,700 jobs created, $40.7 million in local and state taxes paid, $35 million in federal taxes paid, and a 2.5 multiplier for direct spending, which stays in the local economy.
For our winter visitors to return, they need to feel safe here, to know that they will be healthy and that the community is all on board with actions to keep COVID-19 at bay.
If the winter visitors don’t return, how will Yuma recoup that loss? It would be devastating.
If that isn’t incentive to bring our COVID-19 case numbers under control here, I don’t know what is.