Readers, did you see the moon setting early Tuesday morning?
Around 5:45 a.m., Yumans were treated to an amazing sight as the moon set to the west. In an early Halloween tribute, the moon was a striking bright orange as it dropped out of view.
The striking scene prompted the Yuma Sun Editorial Board to do some research on celestial events right now – and as usual, the skies do not disappoint.
October’s Hunter’s Moon will be visible through Thursday night. The Farmer’s Almanac notes the moon signaled the time to go hunting in preparation for winter, as animals are beginning to fatten up for the winter. And because farmers recently harvested their fields, the animals were easier to spot.
The Hunter’s Moon often looks bigger and brighter, with an orange cast to it, as Yumans might have noticed Tuesday morning. And there’s a reason why.
“It stems from the fact that, when you look toward the horizon, you’re looking through a greater thickness of Earth’s atmosphere than when you gaze up and overhead. The atmosphere scatters blue light – that’s why the sky looks blue. The greater thickness of atmosphere in the direction of a horizon scatters blue light most effectively, but it lets red light pass through to your eyes. So a full moon near the horizon – any full moon near the horizon – takes on a yellow or orange or reddish hue,” EarthSky.org notes.
Readers, if you are up in the early hours, it’s worth checking out!
At the same time, the Orionid meteor shower will peak tonight, although light from the full moon might make viewing a bit challenging.
In fact, a NASA meteor expert told Space.com that because the moon will be up all night, from sunset to sunrise, the meteor viewing will be pretty terrible at its peak. That’s disappointing news especially in Yuma, where we’re often spoiled by our great night skies.
The meters come from the Comet 1P/Halley … better known as Halley’s Comet. Its meteors are among some of the fastest meteor showers, Space.com reports, flying by at up to 148,000 mph in relative speed.
And while tonight is a bit of wash for meteor viewing, the good news is, the Orionids will last through late October, so there’s still a chance you might catch a few.
Yumans, there are few greater treasures here than our beautiful skies and amazing weather – and October is a great time to get outside and enjoy them!