Is your shed, garage and/or barn filled with treasures that you want to share on national television – and possibly sell?
Next month, you might have the chance to do just that.
The History Channel TV show “American Pickers” is returning to Arizona in September, and is looking for collectors to participate in their show.
The Yuma Sun received an email from the program’s producers, which noted, “We’re looking for leads throughout the state, specifically interesting characters with fascinating items!”
And apparently, it’s an extra emphasis on the “interesting” part. The email notes, “We are looking for different, unusual, and unique items – something we’ve never seen before with an extraordinary story!”
The Yuma Sun editorial board can attest to the “interesting characters” part of this email. Yuma County is filled with amazing people with fascinating stories. But how many of those characters are collectors – or better yet, collectors who are willing to sell items to the American Pickers people? That we don’t actually know.
But Yuma County’s climate does make for interesting conditions for collecting. Unlike the rest of the country, our only real weather is heat. And that takes a toll on things, but it doesn’t do the same damage as, say, salted roads in icy winter communities.
We wouldn’t be surprised if Yuma was filled with items that “American Pickers” would be interested in – and we’re guessing a lot of those items would be pretty well preserved.
For those who haven’t seen the show, the press release notes, “AMERICAN PICKERS is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on The History Channel. The hit show follows skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. …
“As they hit the back roads from coast to coast, the Pickers are on a mission to recycle and rescue forgotten relics. … They hope to give historically significant objects a new lease on life while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way. The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before.”
What do you think, Yuma? Are there collections here worthy of a visit from the American Pickers team? Let us know. Share your thoughts online at letters@yumasun.com.
And if you want to reach out to the program, call (646) 493-2184 or email at AmericanPickers@cineflix.com. And please note – the show only works with private collectors, so no museums or businesses.
