If there was ever many doubt about how connected this world is, look no farther than Wuhan to Yuma County.
On Dec. 31, China reported it was treating dozens of cases of pneumonia of an unknown cause.
By Jan. 20, there was a case in America, in Washington state, from a man who had recently been in Wuhan.
On March 20, officials in Yuma County reported the first presumptive positive case here, in a Marine stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Yuma.
In less than three months, COVID-19 is officially here in our community, with four more cases next door in Imperial County.
There is a bit of an arrogance in America that situations roughly 6,450 miles away – Wuhan to Yuma - have no impact on us.
But here we are, and it’s clear that Wuhan was a lot closer than many realized.
Local businesses, already reeling from the cancellation of local events, are going to be in crisis mode, particularly small businesses. Bars, gyms and movie theaters now have to close, given an order by Gov. Doug Ducey on Thursday night.
That order also requires restaurants to close their dine-in areas, although it does allow them to stay open for carry out and drive-thru services. Restaurants also will be able to deliver alcohol with food orders.
However, it’s going to be an uphill battle for these small businesses to survive, and we’re only at the beginning of this process.
Look to Wuhan. Three months after it began there, just this week, China reported no new cases, an outcome that came about after extreme measures were taken there.
The measures by our local officials and the state of Arizona are critical ones that need to be followed.
Don’t be blasé about this, readers. Take this threat seriously. One presumptive positive case at MCAS Yuma is a case in our community. Batten down the hatches, ride this storm out, and be smart and sensible about protecting your families.
At the same time, do what you can to support your small businesses – order take out, schedule services for a future date, buy gift cards – whatever it takes to help keep them afloat.
If there is a takeaway, it’s this: the Yuma community is a tight one. We support each other in times of need, and now is the time to show that support. Be good neighbors, be kind, be generous, and let’s pull through this together.