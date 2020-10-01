• Psychology Today reported a survey which found that the coronavirus pandemic in the past six months has resulted in isolation, self-obsession and irritability. I have a whole new set of pet peeves. I hate it when I’m texting and I’m rudely interrupted by a cyclist bouncing off my windshield.
• The Bachelor was cited by critics of encouraging toxic behavior after a female contestant filed a restraining order on a rejected male contestant. It’s taken me decades of dating to figure this out but women are NOT looking for the perfect guy. They are looking for a way to eat without getting fat.
• Bernie Sanders praised Sweden’s welfare state, describing the goal of the Democratic platform. They have their medical bills completely paid for, their welfare guaranteed and their rent subsidized. Swedes get so much done for them if they lose their car keys they promptly commit suicide.
• The Senate released a report linking Joe Biden’s son Hunter to millions of dollars in graft he took from Ukraine, Russia and China while Joe was VP. It detailed Hunter’s financial ties to a foreign energy company, banks, cocaine and hookers. I don’t know whether to be outraged or jealous.