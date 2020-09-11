• Bob Woodward’s book “Rage” reveals President Trump told Bob on tape early on he knew how serious COVID was but didn’t want to alarm the country. Woodward’s appearance at this time is no accident. The Democrats are pretty much down to hoping Trump ordered a break-in at the Watergate.
• President Trump spoke to Sean Hannity in which the Fox News host told Trump he couldn’t believe that Trump agreed in the first place to be interviewed by Bob Woodward, and for 18 hours on the phone. I think I’ve figured out why. Gloria Allred was on hold on Line Two.
• Louisiana power was finally restored statewide after a devastating pummeling from Hurricane Laura. Amazingly, the yard signs survived intact. A reporter in St Charles counted 268 President Trump signs, 62 Crabs for Sale signs and 12 Joe Biden signs, meaning Biden lost to Trump and crabs.
• The Kansas City Chiefs hosted the Houston Texans in the season opener Thursday. The NFL is reportedly close to awarding a franchise to London post virus. In England they drink beer by the pint and drive on the left side of the road, so the only adjustment for players would be the time change.