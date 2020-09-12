• The L.A. Times reported helicopters rescued hundreds of people stranded in the Sierra National Forest as California wildfires raged Wednesday. It’s hard to breathe. The air quality is so bad in L.A. that whenever Snopp Dogg rolls down his car window, the smoke actually pours INTO the limo.
• Men’s Health warned Baby Boomers to maintain a healthy diet no matter how hard we exercise to stay in shape. It’s so sad. I miss my 20s, when I could sit in a restaurant and sprinkle salt all over a steak, order cheese fries and a strawberry sundae, and be too coked up to eat any of it.
• The Academy Awards will impose a racial and gender quota for Oscar nominees. Best Picture candidates must have women and blacks featured prominently in the movie. Leave it to Hollywood to try to enforce affirmative action and still end up making “Gone with the Wind” eligible for Best Picture.
• Joe Biden went to Pennsylvania on Labor Day to campaign on a promise to return to funding environmental upgrades. While in Pennsylvania, Joe Biden repeated his pledge to increase money for the National Parks Service. Joe said nothing is more important than the people who park our cars.