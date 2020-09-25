• Spaceflight Now reports that NASA is laying out a $28 billion plan to submit to Congress that will return U.S. astronauts to the lunar surface in four years. Officials at NASA said that Trump is serious about putting a woman on the moon. And that woman is Nancy Pelosi.
• The Weather Channel reported that Tropical Storm Beta slammed into the Texas Gulf coast, flooding rivers and battering homes with blowing rainstorms. In Houston, the high winds are causing garbage cans to bang loudly against each other. Astros hitters are looking for a change-up.
• The Emmy Awards had the host, the nominees, the recipients and Hollywood audience appear online. You have to hand it to us. The West Coast is on fire, the world is in a pandemic, the nation’s six weeks away from civil war, and Hollywood still figured out a way to give itself awards.
• A Pennsylvania federal judge ruled last week Pennsylvania’s business shutdown orders and ban on public gatherings is unconstitutional. Judicial activism will always be with us. Yesterday a Hawaii federal judge ruled that Ruth Bader Ginsburg is not allowed to die during an election year.