• The White House got welcome news when moderate GOP senators fell in line behind Trump’s right to nominate a Supreme Court justice in an election year and send it to committee. Democrats aren’t worried. They say they have a rape accuser for anyone Trump chooses to nominate.
• Majority Leader Mitch McConnell rounded up enough Republican senators to confirm any qualified Trump Supreme Court pick, but that didn’t keep the GOP Never-Trump faction from grumbling. Cindy McCain said she will vote for Joe Biden in November. Ironically, so will John McCain.
• Joe Biden explained he does not want to reveal his top five Supreme Court picks because he doesn’t want the public focus to be on them. Nevertheless, a reporter just got ahold of Biden’s handwritten list of his top-five Supreme Court picks. Topping the list was Stop, in the Name of Love!
• Joe Biden spoke in Wisconsin and stated that he will agree to take a Covid vaccine only on the word of Dr. Fauci that the vaccine is good and safe, not some politician’s word on it. The same day, Vladimir Putin touted Russia’s new COVID vaccine. In two weeks it’s eliminated all political opponents.