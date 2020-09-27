• The Emmy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel earned a record-low six million viewers in Hollywood. The stars attended via remote this year. Normally, the Emmy Awards allows TV viewers to see the most number of celebrities in one place without having to donate to the Democratic Party.
• The Supreme Court vacancy threw gasoline on the fire that is the 2020 election Monday. All day, Fox News spoke with angry conservatives insisting on Trump’s right to nominate someone, and CNN interviewed angry liberals vowing to riot if he does. There is nothing wrong with America that the elimination of cable news and the return of the 15-minute nightly newscast wouldn’t fix.
• The Comedy Store allowed me to perform through a picture window to a patio crowd. I still can’t believe the California governor won’t let us onstage. This year, with Biden and Trump being our only two choices for president, you’d think comedians would be classified as essential workers.
• President Trump told a cheering crowd in North Carolina last Saturday he will appoint a woman judge to fill the vacancy on the Supreme Court. He hadn’t decided which one yet. Already three Democrats have come forward to say they were sexually assaulted by whoever Trump nominates.