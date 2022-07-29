Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas has authorized U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) to move forward with plans to close four gaps in the fencing near the Morelos Dam in the U.S. Border Patrol’s Yuma Sector.
President Joe Biden had pledged during his campaign to cease all future wall construction, but the administration later agreed to some barriers, citing safety. The Department of Homeland Security said Thursday the work to close four wide gaps in the wall near Yuma will better protect migrants who can slip down a slope or drown walking through a low section of the Colorado River.
Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly, who for many months has been calling on the Biden administration to complete the border fence in that area because it poses security challenges for the Yuma Sector, announced the decision on Thursday.
“For far too long, the Morelos Dam area has been an operational challenge for Border Patrol agents to properly secure the border and keep our communities safe,” Kelly said. “I’m glad that the Department of Homeland Security has listened to Arizona and is going to close these gaps.
“This is a step forward and I’ll keep working to ensure that Arizona has the tools needed for a secure and orderly process at the border including fencing and barriers where they make sense.”
The gaps are located within what is known as the former Yuma 6 project area, a border barrier project that was previously funded by the Department of Defense’s (DOD) military construction appropriation.
The project will now be paid for out of Homeland Security’s 2021 budget.
The area has become the third busiest crossing spots for migrants along the southwestern border because they can easily walk across the Colorado River to surrender to Border Patrol agents.
Agents stopped migrants more than 160,000 times from January through June in the Yuma sector, nearly quadruple from the same period last year. The only other sectors with more traffic were Del Rio and Rio Grande Valley in South Texas.
The Department of Homeland Security initially announced its intentions to complete the sections of border fencing in December of 2021.
According to the CBP, due to the proximity of the Morelos Dam and the swift moving currents in the Colorado River, the area presents a safety and life hazard for migrants attempting to cross into the country because they could drown or fall and seriously injure themselves.
The area also poses a life and safety risk to first responders and Border Patrol agents responding to incidents in this vicinity.
“Border Patrol agents fight every single day to secure our southern border, but the gaps near the Morelos Dam continued to put that work at risk,” Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls said. “I want to thank Sen. Kelly for working with me and other community leaders by forcing action to close these gaps. This is an important first step to getting this border crisis under control, supporting our law enforcement, and keeping border communities safe.”
“I am grateful to Sen. Kelly for holding the Biden administration accountable to this commitment and finally getting this done,” Yuma County Supervisor Jonathan Lines said. “Our border communities want and deserve a safe and orderly border response.”
While Lines believes there is still more work that needs to be done in order to fix the crisis at the southern border, he added that he is confident that Yuma County has a strong federal partner in Kelly.
District 4 Yuma County Supervisor Tony Reyes also stated that he is glad that Kelly was able to make good on his commitment to close the border gaps near the Morelos Dam.
“It is a welcome step that will allow us to secure our southern border and keep our community safe,” Reyes said. “Sen. Kelly has consistently listened to the needs and concerns of our community and we look forward to continuing our partnership.”
In keeping with its Border Wall Plan, prior to construction, DHS will engage in standard environmental planning and conduct stakeholder outreach and consultation.
While it is unclear when construction will begin, DHS has stated that it will move as expeditiously as possible, while still maintaining environmental stewardship.
Earlier this year, Kelly secured more than $1 billion for border security, improved border technology, the hiring and retention of agents, and other border management priorities.
Kelly has also introduced bipartisan legislation to increase Border patrol agents’ overtime pay, as well as legislation that requires the DHS to develop a response plan to address influxes of migrants at the border and provide $1 billion in contingency funds to carry out that plan.
