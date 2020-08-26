Yuma police are seeing an increase in the number of aggravated assaults being committed around the city.
Sgt. Lori Franklin says there have been 95 reported cases of aggravated assault from Jan. 1 to Aug. 24, 2020, which is up from last year, compared with the same eight-month period last year.
Through the first eight months of 2019 there were 65 reported cases of aggravated assaults. In 2018 there were 70 and 83 in 2017.
Franklin said while it’s difficult to pinpoint the reason for the increase, gangs and drugs may have been a contributing factor. She also isn’t ruling out the possibility that the COVID-19 pandemic could have led to an increase in domestic violence.
“I don’t have those answers,” Franklin said. “All I can say is that it is a possibility.”
She said there has also been an increase in the city’s number of aggravated assaults with a gun, with 59 being reported so far this year.
“It is the most reports regarding shootings that we have taken in the last six years,” Franklin said.
This includes everything from homicides to drive-bys, shots fired in the air with only shell casings found lying around and damage done to property.
Last year there were 23 reported shootings, which includes drive-bys and other types of shots fired calls that officers responded to.
In the two prior years there were 41 shootings in 2017 and 38 and 2018. These figures also reflect the same eight-month period of each year.
Assault is sometimes defined as any intentional act that causes another person to fear that they are about to suffer physical harm.
Use of a deadly weapon or instrument during an assault constitutes aggravated assault. This applies whether or not the weapon causes physical injury to anyone.
While there was a slight uptick in the number of murders this year, four, compared with two in 2019, Franklin added that the number of murders has remained consistent.
In 2017 there were five murders within the city of Yuma and four in 2018. The most recent murder within city limits happened Saturday morning when 21-year-old Luis Delgadillo was shot and killed at the Econo Lodge Motel.