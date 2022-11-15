Somerton police have identified the man who was fatally shot early Saturday morning as Joel Vasquez.
The shooting happened at approximately 1:35 a.m. in the 100 block of West Spring Street.
When officers arrived on scene, they were flagged down by several people on the side of the road, who informed them that a man had been shot and run over by a vehicle.
Vasquez, who had multiple gunshot wounds, was then located in the 100 block of North Somerton Ave.
He was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center by a Somerton Cocopah Fire Department ambulance and subsequently flown to a Phoenix-area hospital, where he later died.
Francisco Santiago Tapia-Munoz was arrested later the same day at approximately 9 p.m. on charges of first-degree murder and second-degree murder and booked into the Yuma County jail, where he remains on a $2 million cash-only bond.
Tapia-Munoz’s vehicle was found several hours after the murder at a residence in the 3600 block of Lorenzo Street.
He tried to flee from officers, who had been conducting several hours of surveillance at the location and was later apprehended in the 600 block of West Palo Verde Street.