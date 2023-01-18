After suffering a heartbreaking loss at the buzzer to Kofa last Friday, Yuma boys basketball finally managed to get its smile back, earing a 57-27 running clock win over winless Greenway at home on Tuesday.
“We came back from that loss and played even harder than we did last time out,” Yuma head coach Curt Weber said. “It was a great team win and our defense was excellent. They hustled, got in the passing lanes, got steals, got the tipped balls, they really did a good job. Defense is what we are hanging our hats on right now.
And rightfully so. When Yuma met Kofa on Dec. 13, the Kings scored 78 points, 41 points more than Friday’s meeting between the two sides, a very significant difference.
On offense, sophomore big Andrew Mosqueda led the way with 14 points. Sophomore guard Nicholas Amador and junior guard Max Pacheco each had 10.
Next up is a tough matchup with Thunderbird at home on Thursday, who sits at 9-1 on the season.
Rams push past Gladiators
Antelope boys basketball grabbed its fifth win of the season on Tuesday night, defeating North Phoenix Prep 67-35 on the road. The Rams were supercharged by two massive performances, as junior wing Kenan Ragles scored a 30 point, 10 rebound double-double. Junior guard Caleb Martinez wasn’t far behind with 26 points and eight boards.
Antelope hits the road to face Bagdad on Thursday.
Shamrocks sweep up Dust Devils
Yuma Catholic continued to stick to its winning ways on Tuesday night, defeating River Valley 70-27 in Yuma for its sixth consecutive win.
Sophomore guard Braden Moore stuck to his scoring ways for a team-leading 13 points on Tuesday night. Other top scorers were sophomore center Fernando Vazquez with 11 and the brothers Sebi and Lucky Patane with 10 points each.
Head coach Luke Stuckey’s squad hits the road to face Tonopah Valley on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Cibola earns second win over Gila Ridge
Cibola girls basketball grabbed its second win over Gila Ridge this season on Tuesday night in a more competitive affair compared to the last time the two sides met on Dec. 5, resulting in a 67-10 win, as the Raiders won 62-37.
Junior guard Sierra Bowmhower scored 23 points in the win, while senior guards Mia Soria and Valeria Robles had 15 and 11 points respectively.
For Gila Ridge, junior forward Bella DeCorse scored 15 points. Junior guard/forward Hannah Hayes had 11.
Gila Ridge hosts Kofa on Wednesday night. Cibola has a week off before heading to San Luis next Tuesday.
Yuma Catholic squashes River Valley
The Shamrocks earned their third straight win on Tuesday night in dominant fashion over the Dust Devils, beating River Valley 82-8.
Sophomore guard/forward Amanda Wiley led the scoring affair with an 18 point, 10 rebound double-double. Senior guard Reese Sellers scored 15 points and swiped four steals. Senior forward Rian Martinez added 14 points and nine rebounds of her own in the win.
At 10-1, YC takes on Tonopah Valley on Saturday on the road.
BOYS SOCCER
Raiders hold Hawks scoreless
Cibola boys soccer earned its first win in region play on Tuesday night, defeating Gila Ridge 4-0 at home.
Cibola opened up the scoring in the 24th minute, as senior forward Miguel Valenzuela finished a (senior forward) Nathaniel Claudio assist via through ball. Sophomore midfielder Joemar Valenzuela added another in the 31st minute.
In the second half, Claudio scored again via penalty, before providing an assist on a corner kick to senior defender Damian Olivares, both goals coming across a span of seven minutes.
“The guys played very well tonight, elevating their game for this new Yuma rivalry game,” Cibola head coach Bryan Claudio said. “They did an amazing job of possession making Gila Ridge chase the game. Now it is about building on this and not settling, as well as working to get better each day.”
Cibola takes on San Luis on Thursday at The Snake Pit in its second game of region play. Gila Ridge gets Desert Ridge on the road on Friday.
Nicewander, Kofa dominate against Buckeye
Kofa earned its third straight win on Tuesday night, cruising past Buckeye on the road 8-2.
Despite the lopsided final score, it was actually the Hawks who scored first, with a stunner in the opening minutes. After a long bus ride, the strike woke the Kings up.
Four different Kofa players scored in the first half. Senior defender Aaron Alvarez, senior striker Jovanni Villegas, senior striker Tiernan Nicewander and senior midfieler Lucio Ramirez all had a goal each.
Then Nicewander, 5A’s leading goal and point scorer took over. The six-foot-six striker scored three goals in a row, before senior midfielder Diego Contreras finished the Hawks off.
“I was really happy with the way we responded,” Kofa head coach Jamie Nicewander said. “We woke up and just didn’t take our foot off the gas after that first goal. We bounced back and took it to them.”
Nicewander finished with four goals and two assists.
“Tiernan was on another level tonight,” Nicewander said of his striker and son. “He was really good for us, but I’m glad we have done a good job of spreading the wealth too. We have so many guys playing well and we have raised the intensity by rotating them in and simultaneously increasing their chemistry together.”
Next up for Kofa is a highly anticipated matchup with 5A’s top team in the Independence Patriots, who pay a visit to Kofa on Thursday. Independence lost to Copper Canyon 3-0 on Tuesday, a team which Kofa beat 3-1 last Thursday.
Yuma Catholic takes down Tonopah Valley
The Shamrocks grabbed their second win in a row on Tuesday night, taking down The Phoenix 2-1 at Yuma Catholic.
Junior midfielder/defender Dylan Coz and junior midfielder Ruben Perez were the goal scorers for YC, as the Shamrocks scored two goals on 10 shots on goal.
YC takes on Antelope on Thursday at home.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kofa crushes Buckeye
In their first win in a week, the Kings took down Buckeye at home 6-0 on Tuesday night.
Freshman Arlene Meza struck first for Kofa with two minutes remaining in the first half. Pouring on the pressure, Meza went on to score two more in the second half. Senior midfielder Melissa Esquivel scored two goals, adding an assist. Sophomore midfielder Aleyah Lopez rounding out the stat sheet with a goal of her own, as well as an assist.
Kofa plays Independence on Thursday on the road.
Shamrocks’ win streak ends to Crusaders
Northwest Christian held Yuma Catholic scoreless on Tuesday, winning 2-0 at Scottsdale Christian Academy.
A tightly contested game, the match went to halftime scoreless, but a late rush by the Crusaders resulted in two goals in the final 15 minutes for the Shamrocks’ fourth loss of the season.
“ It was disappointing because we controlled most of the game,” YC head coach Morgan Hodges said. “We just couldn’t find the back of the net.”
YC plays host to Vincent Memorial (CA) on Thursday.