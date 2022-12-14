Yuma Catholic varsity boys basketball continued its unbeaten streak on Wednesday night, cruising past Tonopah Valley at home by a score of 79-36. The 9-0 start to the season by the Shamrocks is the best in recent history, boasting an even better start to the season than the 2015-16 State Championship team, which lost its third game of the season to Glendale’s Copper Canyon. Returning home after seven straight games on the road or at neutral sites, the Shamrocks stayed in their groove, holding their opponent to 40 points or less for the fourth straight contest.
“We have been stressing defense with the guys a lot,” YC coach Luke Stuckey said. “Toughness as well – that enables us to win tight games when the shots are not falling. On nights when we get up shooting we can be tough to beat.
Sophomore wing Lucky Patane led the way with 18 points, his older brother, guard Sebi Patane just behind him with 16. Sophomore guard Braden Moore also contributed to the runaway win with 14 points.
The Shamrocks will take two weeks off for winter break before heading to the Winter Hoops Shootout at Cactus High School in Phoenix on Dec. 27-30
GIRLS BASKETBALL
YC rolls Tonopah Valley
Much like their counterparts, Yuma Catholic varsity girls basketball found great success against Tonopah Valley on Wednesday night, remaining unbeaten as they took down The Phoenix 55-15 in Yuma. Neither the girls or boys teams at Yuma Catholic have lost a game this season, as YC’s win puts the squad at 5-0 on the year. Sophomore guard/forward Amanda Wiley scored 18 points on the night, grabbing nine boards to boot. Senior guard Reese Sellers filled the stat sheet with 13 points, four assists and four steals, while senior forward Rian Martinez did much of the same, logging 11 points, nine rebounds and a trio of blocks. The Shamrocks will face off with the Odyssey Institute Minotaurs on Jan. 3 after winter break.
BOYS & GIRLS WRESTLING
Antelope Union splits matches in San Pasqual
The Antelope Union Rams varsity wrestling teams split their four matches on Wednesday with a pair of wins and losses, defeating San Pasqual and River Valley 30-18 and 36-12, respectively. In their final two matches, they were not so lucky, falling to Parker 45-18 and to River Valley 36-12. The bright spots of the day were Andrew Arevalo and Jose Moreno, who each went 4-0, while Antonio Murietta went 3-1 on the day. For the girls, both Jesse Donahue and Alaina Jaime went 2-1. The Rams take to the mat again on Saturday at Parker.
BOYS SOCCER
Yuma earns first win
After allowing 20 unanswered goals in their two previous contests combined, the Yuma Criminals varsity boys soccer team grabbed its first win of the season on Wednesday night, defeating Imperial (Imperial, Calif.) by a score of 3-1 at home. The three goals were the first the team has scored since its first game of the season, a 5-1 loss at the hands of the Gila Ridge Hawks on Dec. 2.
The Crims will head out on winter break before facing off with the Cibola Raiders on Jan. 6.
Rams stumble against Lions
In its second game on the young winter season, the Antelope Union varsity boys soccer team faltered against St. John Paul II, falling 8-0 in Wellton. The Rams have now been outscored 19-0 through two games, sitting at 0-2 on the year. Antelope Union will look to bounce back after winter break looking for its first goal and win against Heritage Academy Laveen on Jan. 3.