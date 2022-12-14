Today

Partly cloudy skies in the morning will give way to cloudy skies during the afternoon. High around 65F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Overcast. Low 49F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.

Tomorrow

Considerable clouds early. Some decrease in clouds later in the day. High 63F. Winds N at 10 to 20 mph.