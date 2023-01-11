Boys Basketball
Kings fall short to Patriots
Despite facing off against the sixth place team in its region, Kofa boys basketball fell short against Independence, falling 54-52 in Glendale.
Senior big Joaquin Anaya led the efforts of Kofa with a 20-point, 10-rebound double-double. Sophomore forward Elijah Braveheart posted a double-double of his own with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Francisco Jimenez added 13 point of his own in the losing effort.
"It was a tough shooing night for us," head coach Jeff Frazine said. "We shot 37 percent from the field. You're not going to beat anybody when you miss that many shots."
Kofa is back in action on Thursday at home against Glendale.
YC dominates at Kingman
Yuma Catholic remained undefeated in region play on Tuesday night, handily defeating the Kingman Bulldogs on the road 70-32.
Junior guard Lucky Patane scored 17 in the winning effort, trailed by sophomore center Fernando Vazquez with 15 and sophomore guard Braden Moore with 15.
YC sits at 14-2 on the season, as well as a perfect 4-0 in region and 6-0 in conference. The Shamrocks play ALA West Foothills at home on Friday.
Girls Basketball
Yuma Catholic cruises past Kingman
The Shamrocks bounced back from their first loss of the season against Gilbert Christian on Saturday with another standout win, this time over Kingman by a score of 70-32 on the road.
Senior guard Reese Sellers continued to set the tempo for the Shamrocks, scoring 22 points while acquiring three steals. Sophomore guard/forward Amanda Wiley added 14 points and seven rebounds, while senior forward Rian Martinez nearly racked up a double-double with 12 points and seven rebounds.
Next up for YC is ALA West Foothills on Friday at home.
Boys Soccer
Kings stomp Criminals
Kofa boys soccer bounced back from a tough loss on Friday night to San Luis with a dominant win on Tuesday over Yuma High, defeating the Criminals 9-0 at Yuma High.
Senior striker Tiernan Nicewander continued his push as the leading point scorer in 5A, scoring four goals on Tuesday to bring his total to 18 goals and four assists. Junior striker Aaron Sullivan scored two goals and logged an assist in the winning effort, while senior midfielder Lucio Ramirez added a goal and assist of his own. The game was called due to mercy rule 20 minutes into the second half.
Sidewinders bite Bruins
San Luis added another win to its resume on Tuesday, defeating Trevor G. Browne 6-1 at The Snake Pit. Senior striker Luis Mario Medina was the Sidewinders' player of the game with two goals and an assist. Junior midfielder Misael Meza scored two goals on Tuesday night. San Luis remains undefeated at 7-0 and will hit the road on Thursday to face Tolleson Union.
Girls Soccer
Kofa crushes Yuma
The Kings mercy rule efforts also translated over to the girls' side on Tuesday night, as Kofa ran past Yuma High 8-0 on the road. Freshman forward Arlene Meza scored an eye-popping six goals, as well as an assist. Senior midfielder Melissa Esquivel and junior forward Emily Sullivan were responsible for one goal apiece. Kofa hits the road on Thursday to play Copper Canyon.