Kofa senior striker Tiernan Nicewander definitely ate his Wheaties on Friday morning.
Faced with the task of scoring seven goals to break the Kofa goal record of 34 by Donal Landrum, the Kofa senior went on a six-goal rampage on Friday night, leading Kofa past Youngker in an 8-0 mercy rule drubbing.
Nicewander posted a stat line of six goals and an assist. Senior striker Jovanni Villegas scored one goal with two assists, while junior midfielder Nolan Garcia had a goal and an assist. His mark resulted in 34 goals on the season to tie the record.
It’s also worth noting that Nicewander’s mark came during an era where games are called due to mercy rule at 8-0. Kofa won three games by mercy rule this season. When Landrum set the record, the 8-0 mercy rule did not exist, meaning Nicewander set the record in an era which confines the maximum score of each contest.
Nicewander finishes the season as the top scorer in 5A and 6A in the state.
Kofa finishes its season at 8-4 with a Central Valley title to boot. It will likely compete in a 5A play-in game in order to keep playing in the postseason. The Kings find out who they will play on Tuesday.
Cibola beats Carl
Hayden in overtime
The Raiders finished their last regular season game on top, beating Carl Hayden 2-1 in overtime. Senior midfielder Luis Lopez scored in the 47th minute, with senior midfielder Gael Castro scoring the game-winner in the first half of overtime. Strong defense against an offensive-minded team also propelled Cibola to a winning result.
Cibola will find out their opponent in a potential postseason run on Tuesday.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic beats Kingman
Yuma Catholic added another win to its unbeaten season against Kingman on Friday night, defeating the Bulldogs 54-34.
Sophomore Braden Moore led all scorers with 17. Sophomore center Fernando Vazquez added 14.
YC plays River Valley on the road on Saturday.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Gila Ridge beats Tolleson
The Hawks took down Tolleson on the road on Friday night, winning 49-34. Junior Bella DeCorse scored 24 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. The Hawks finish their season at 7-8.
Shamrocks bounce back against Bulldogs
Yuma Catholic girls basketball bounced back from a loss against Imperial earlier this week, beating Kingman by 30, 62-32.
Sophomore guard/forward Amanda Wiley scored 20 points with 10 rebounds for a double-double. Senior forward Rian Martinez scored 18 with seven rebounds while senior guard Reese Sellers had 13 points and eight steals.
Yuma Catholic plays River Valley on Saturday.
Warriors open
postseason with win
San Pasqual girls basketball earned its first win of the postseason on Friday night, beating Desert Heights Prep Academy 59-26 in the first round of the 1A West/Central Tournament.
Daeja Villicana scored 20 points with six rebounds, two assists and nine steals. Sophomore Kyla Emerson had 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and five steals.
GIRLS SOCCER
Kofa runs out of steam against Youngker
Kofa girls soccer fell to No. 15 Youngker 3-1 on Friday night. Tied 1-1 at half, senior Melissa Esquivel was responsible for Kofa’s only goal of the night. Kofa fell 3-1 in overtime. The Kings finish the season at 6-5-1