Gila Ridge junior forward Danika Haxton had five career goals prior to the 2021 season.
With the departure of Kylee House and the 27 goals she provided last year, Gila Ridge head coach Cooper Cox was hoping someone could fill the void offensively.
Haxton did just that, as she tallied 15 goals in 12 games for the Hawks.
Her superb junior season helped Haxton earn the 2021 Yuma Sun/Yuma Rotary Club Girls soccer Player of the Year award.
“Honestly, it’s good to prove to myself that I could do it after all the seniors we lost last year,” she said. “I knew coming into this season, I had a lot of big shoes to fill.
Haxton was unaware she won the award when the Sun released the All-Region and Player of the Year selections April 4.
“I was actually really surprised because I was sitting on my counter and I got a text from my coach (Cooper Cox) and he said, ‘Congrats’,” she said. “And my heart dropped, I wasn’t expecting it at all.”
The honor shouldn’t be a surprise to anyone who followed Haxton this season. Despite the wild stop-and-go season, Haxton led the 5A Northwest region with her 15 goals. She was also third in the state among 5A goal scorers.
“She definitely came into the season prepared and wanting to take that next step forward,” Cox said. “She knew we lost some big seniors and knew we were going to need some goals out of certain individuals.”
And the junior lived up to the billing.
Haxton’s ability to play multiple roles on the field helped her offensive attack. Cox said her versatility gave the team flexibility in terms of positioning.
“She came into this year with a better and harder shot,” Cox noted. “It was something we knew, if we could get her the ball at the top of the box, she was going to find the back of the net.”
Haxton scored or assisted in nine of the Hawks’ 12 games and scored the game-winning goal in five of the Hawks’ seven wins.
However, the season was quite the rollercoaster.
The COVID-19 pandemic drastically affected athletic programs across the country, some more than others, but especially Gila Ridge’s soccer program.
After the season opener, the Hawks were hit with COVID-19 and were forced to shut down for two weeks.
The team met virtually and Cox outlined programs the athletes could do at home to maintain game shape.
But once the Hawks returned to the field two weeks later, another stoppage occurred due to contact tracing.
The rocky start of having limited live practices and competition can derail teams vying for a playoff spot. While the Hawks finished 7-4-1 and just short of the postseason, the team put together a strong year despite all the obstacles they had to overcome.
Haxton said it was difficult to keep everyone motivated during the time away from in-person team activities.
“As a team, we knew we had to be together to be (successful),” she said. “We all wanted to be there for each other, so we used that to push ourselves.”
While it was an unusual experience, having to postpone several games and practice from home for multiple weeks in-season, Haxton believes this experience will benefit the Hawks next year in a positive way.
“We all became so close,” she said. “Not only as teammates, but as friends. So, going into next season with the chemistry and the build-up we generated on-and-off the field, it’s going to help us next year.”