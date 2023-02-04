In a clash of the best 6A and 5A boys basketball teams in Yuma County, the Cibola Raiders took down the Kofa Kings on Friday night, finishing the regular season with a 75-42 win in dominant fashion.
The Raiders came out swinging, opening up the game on a 9-0 run, exactly the start that Cibola head coach Denis Ponder wanted facing a fast-paced, competitive team in the Kings.
“We know they play hard,” Ponder said. “That’s what they do and we expected them to come out of the gate hard against us. We knew that intensity was the answer to that and we had to set a standard that they matched rather than play to up to a standard that they set for us. Our intensity was where we wanted it to be.”
Cibola jumped out to a 17-11 lead in the first quarter, then continued to put its foot down on the accelerator, going on an 18-5 run before leading at the halftime break by 16.
Friday night’s game hinged on a key matchup between arguably the two best basketball players in Yuma County, senior forwards Derek Stanley (Cibola) and Joaquin Anaya (Kofa).
In order to neutralize Anaya, the Raiders looked to their superior size constantly rotating the six-foot-five Stanley, six-foot-five junior center Maddox Harmoney, six-foot-four senior center Britton Clark and six-foot-two sophomore wing Jose Fernandez on the six-foot-five Anaya and Kofa’s other big man, six-foot-four junior forward Calvin Barber.
“We had a plan where we knew we wanted to get beat by those players if they were going to beat us,” Ponder began. “We knew we didn’t want Joaquin inside because he’s dangerous in there. If we were going to live with him scoring, we would rather live with him scoring further away from the basket.”
“Another part of the game plan was rotating energy onto him – keep him moving and guys with him all the time.”
In the second half, Ponder’s plan came into play, neutralizing the Kofa big man inside, while Anaya struggled to strike from deep, missing all of his three-point attempts.
Meanwhile his opponent in Stanley continued Cibola’s momentum with one play that was an early nail in the coffin right out of halftime. Stanley found himself on a fast break, charging at the basket with only Anaya in front of him and rose to the occasion, dunking directly on his adversary. On his senior night, it was the exclamation point for the Raiders.
“Derek plays with emotion,” Ponder said of his senior big. “He gets emotional in a good way and tonight he channeled it so well. He used it defensively, he used it to rebound, he was smart with his decisions. Then he picked his times to try and be super aggressive at the rim... I think he did really well tonight.”
Stanley’s jam sparked a third quarter flurry in which the Raiders outscored the Kings 22-7. Halfway through the fourth quarter, Cibola stretched the lead beyond 30, initiating a running clock that would hold out for the remainder of the contest.
Cibola finished with three players in double-digit scoring, all seniors celebrating senior night. Guard Jared Arias scored 17 points with seven rebounds, six assists, four steals and a block. He was a perfect 3-for-3 from three. Stanley finished with 15 points, five rebounds, two assists and a block. Guard Jonah Ponder had 12 points, all three-point shots. Senior Britton Clark also posted eight points and six rebounds in his final game inside Cibola’s gym.
“Senior night is always emotional, it was just awesome,” Ponder said. “I came in four years ago, so this is my first group of seniors that I’m graduating, so it’s been fun to see them grow up, but it’s also emotional that they are going and four years has passed by so quickly.”
For Kofa, the Kings were led by Barber who performed extremely well despite the lopsided result, with 19 points and 20 rebounds, nearly a 20-20 result for the junior. Senior guard Francisco Jimenez finished with 12 points. Anaya was held to singled digits.
“They’re a very good team and they shoot the ball very well,” Kofa head coach Jeff Frazine said of Cibola. “We got caught playing behind their bigs and giving up easy ones in the paint.”
“We made a good adjustment in the second half of running out and closing out against Cibola’s shooters, but they just knocked their shots down anyway. You have to tip your hat to the way they played.”
Kofa wraps up its season with a 12-7 record, good enough for second in their division. Due to their rank in the 30’s in 5A though, it’s likely the Kings took the court for the last time this season on Friday night.
“There was a lot of growth this season, but my seniors this year were a special group,” Frazine said of his team. “They came up to varsity as sophomores and were thrown into the fire playing a tough 6A schedule that year. Even last year as juniors they learned a lot and sharpened up. This year they finish with 12 wins and that’t shows the fruits of their labor over the last two years. I’m very proud of them.”
Depending on ranking and which teams go into the Open Division, Cibola will likely play in the 6A playoff bracket, but more information is to come. Ponder is confident in his players if they do find themselves in the postseason.
“If we execute and play hard like we did tonight, then I will be happy with whatever result comes our way win or lose,” Ponder said. “They played with heart and they played together, so if they can do that, I’m okay no matter what.”