So, I used to be a SiriusXM subscriber.
I’m a rabid ‘60s music fan, and some early ‘70s, which SiriusXM satiated. And I listened to Classic Rewind and Classic Vinyl.
And for a while I was hooked on the sports talk shows, until the hosts got to be way too obnoxious, judgmental and political. So I took them off the preset list.
But I kept listening to the music, until, one of the "'60s on 6" hosts talked about how he found a rolled up newspaper on his driveway, took it inside and asked his wife "why in world are we still subscribing to the newspaper?"
His wife said that there are people at the newspaper who need jobs, too.
And the radio dude said, on air, “Oh well. That’s my wife.”
Seriously?
That’s when I cancelled my subscription.
Hey, I’ve already got my iPod loaded with a few hundred of my favorite tunes, so I certainly don’t need to support anybody who does not understand the importance of newspapers, still, today.