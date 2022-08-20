20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
Responsible for overseeing 5 branch operations, branch support department, vendor management, bank security, fraud mitigation and the I.T. department. Additional responsibilities include project management and managing the bank's website.
How long have you been in this profession?
Going on 18 years of banking experience in December. I started as a teller and advanced my career throughout the years.
What do you love about your job or industry?
As a community banker, I love the positive impact we play in the community through volunteering and monetary contributions. Community bankers love to support our staff, community and customers in everything we do.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
In 2021, fellow co-workers nominated me as a Leader and Mentor for the 40 Under 40, Emerging Community Bank Leaders award through a national banking publication named ICBA Independent Banker. It was amazing to have co-workers that acknowledge your contributions in the field and truly a humbling experience.
What is your favorite quote?
Success is… knowing your purpose in life, growing to reach your maximum potential, and sowing seeds that benefit others.
-John C. Maxwell
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Find passion in what you do and never stop learning.
What is in your future?
I am always finding ways to grow as a leader and obtain knowledge to further my career aspirations.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
Probably a Chimpanzee. The alpha males possess leadership qualities like generosity, peacekeeping, and empathy, thus making them great leaders.