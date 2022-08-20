20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
As the Marketing & Communications Specialist at the Yuma Crossing National Heritage Area, it is my job to promote Yuma's historical riverfront. Meaning, I share all information related to the Yuma Territorial Prison, Colorado River State Historic Park, and Yuma East Wetlands. Along with promoting these areas, I work closely with several Yuma Community partners to bring different ideas on how to attract more people to visit our wonderful city and am currently working on plans on how to help create different events and functions to help local businesses retain employees.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in Marketing and Communications for 5.5 years.
What do you love about your job or industry?
What I love most about my job is being able to share all the amazing things that Yuma has to offer and convincing those that it is more than just a pass through town. I love sharing our rich unique history and what the Colorado River once was and what we can do in our own personal lives to save as much of this river as we can.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment is touring MCAS and YPG and learning about what is taking place at our bases right here in Yuma. Being able to see it first hand and walking through their day to day duties, has left a major impact on my personal life and professional life.
What is your favorite quote?
"You never know how strong you are until being strong is your only choice" Bob Marley - Given to me when I was going through cancer treatments
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
My advice to young professionals would be to believe in themselves even when it feels like you are failing as it will help pull you up to success.
What is in your future?
My future is something that I am looking forward to working with local Yuma museums and businesses as we merge together to create a wonderful city to visit and live in.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
I would go back to the year 2014 as my husband and I welcomed our baby girl in July of that year. Life goes too fast with our children and I always say I wish I could slow it down to take in all of the things she has brought my husband and I and keep her little for a little while longer.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would describe myself as a horse. A horse represent strength and resilience which is something I have had to show throughout my life but especially as a business professional and a cancer survivor. .
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
This is always a hard one to answer for me. I have followed so many athletes throughout my life that I admire and would love to have the opportunity to sit down with and talk to, but after watching the documentary on Michael Jordan I felt a connection that made me want to be able to sit and talk with him on a personal level. He overcame so much and pushed himself to the limit for something that he loved. He wanted everyone around him to be as passionate as he was and it was a struggle for him when they didn't carry the same passion. I have always struggled with that. When I work hard on something and have so much passion behind it, it makes it so very hard to understand those do not have that same want or love for it that I do. I would love to hear how he dealt with those situations and how he was able to get those to believe in his passion or how he was able to understand their side of things and make it all work together.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I appreciate the opportunity to share all of these neat tidbits. It made me do some reflection and think about things on a personal/professional level that I haven't had the time to think about recently. I feel truly honored to be nominated for something such as this. Yuma has many amazing people I admire and I appreciate being considered.