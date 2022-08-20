20 Under 40 Nominee Submission
Describe your job responsibilities
I currently work as an Information Technology Management Specialist and Information-Systems Assurance Security Officer in the Ground Combat Systems Test Directorate at Yuma Test Center of Yuma Proving Ground for the U.S. Army Test & Evaluation Command (ATEC), as a Federal Government Employee. I provide management and security configuration, development, acquisition, utilization, and maintenance of software applications, hosting environments, and associated middleware and programs. I am responsible for developing, maintaining, and improving secure computer hosting environments, and designing improvements in critical configuration changes for numerous Mission and Test Support Sections’ personnel and equipment.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in this profession for 6 years now, with the past 3 1/2 years in my current role working as a Federal Government Employee for the U.S. Department of the Army.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love the I.T. industry because of all the innovation and advancements implemented to help assist people in every aspect of their lives. What I love about my job is that we can make a direct impact to Mission and Test Support that contributes directly towards the development and implementation of greater advancements for our Active Duty war-fighting Soldiers both here domestically and abroad. I enjoy being part of an organization committed to helping those who fight to keep our nation safe and free, feeling a personal sense of loyalty to it since both my dad and my dad‘s dad served as Active Duty Soldiers in our United States Army, as well as my mom’s dad as a United States Marine.
How are you involved in the community?
I am an Eagle Scout and Brotherhood affiliate of The Order of the Arrow (OA), which is a National Member of youth and adult Scouting’s “Honor Society of Cheerful Service” dedicated to helping promote leading others to also offer Cheerful Community Service at all times, having now contributed 2,000+ hours of my own Community Service through many various land and park cleanup and beautification project initiatives.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
My most memorable professional moment would be the day I received my employment offer to the Federal Service job I now have in my current work role, as this was something I had tried for over three years to get into, having attempted 38 times. I just felt like all the hard work and dedication over my previous years finally paid off and I was accepted into the employment opportunity I tried getting into for so long.
What is your favorite quote?
“You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.”
--Wayne Gretzky
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Do not give up. Continue trying new things and keep moving forward. As a younger working professional, presumably with fewer years of experience, do everything you can to find an area of specification in the field of work that you would like to pursue and study to get as many professionally accredited certifications as you can in that subject matter to make yourself the most marketable and sought-after applicant in your area of the workforce.
What is in your future?
I would like to continue serving my community I was born and raised in, as well as the Soldiers of our United States Army through future years of continued Federal Service.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why? 1984.
I feel like the 80s were the most innovative time for music, culture, and technology, and I feel like it would have been a very fun and iconic time to experience firsthand, rather than only ever hearing about it as I have for most of my life.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
If I had to pick one animal, I would most likely describe myself as a bear since their behavior is most often compared to that of a locomotive engine. Once they get going they are almost impossible to stop on their chosen path forward.
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Avril Lavigne. I have always loved her music as a kid growing up, as well as her message she spreads as an innovative artist to never giving up in life, to keep holding on, and to continue on your path forward in life pursuing your goals and dreams with unwavering determination.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
Thank you very much for your time and consideration on this review. Take care.
Very respectfully,
Seán D. Franklin