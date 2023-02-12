Second-half runs help Lady Matadors beat Coyotes
YUMA – The Arizona Western Matadors Women’s Basketball team (18-6, 11-6) held Chandler-Gilbert (10-14, 6-10) to just 10 second-half points, beating the Coyotes 63-28 on Saturday afternoon at the House Gymnasium.
Maddison Zugna scored 12 points to lead the Lady Matadors while Kristol Ayson finished with 11 to help the Lady Matadors win their fifth straight game.
The Lady Matadors opened the first quarter on an 11-0 run but were scoreless for the remainder of the quarter as Chandler-Gilbert used a 6-0 run to close the first. Arizona Western’s lead was cut to four points at 16-12 but scored eight of the next 12 points, pushing their lead to 24-16 on a Zugna three-pointer. The Lady Matadors outscored Chandler-Gilbert 14-12 in the second quarter to take a 25-18 lead into the locker room.
Alynna Palacios started the second half by scoring the first eight points of the third quarter which kickstarted a 17-0 run that helped the Lady Matadors build a 42-18 lead. The Lady Matadors outscored the Coyotes 19-7 to take a 44-25 lead to the fourth quarter. Arizona Western matched its third-quarter scoring output in the fourth, scoring 19 points while holding the Coyotes to just three points, pulling away for the win.
Palacios ended the game with nine points and had 10 rebounds while Esra Sen also finished the game with nine points off the bench.