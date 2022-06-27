Selecting fruiting canes and renewal spurs during pruning
• When the grapevine is dormant, decide which one-year-old canes you want to save for your fruiting canes. Their bark will be smooth.
• Select two fruiting canes on each side of the main trunk, one near the top and one near the bottom. These canes should be ones that were exposed to sun and are coming off close to the main trunk. They should be strong, with a diameter of 1/4-1/2 inch.
• Prune each fruiting cane leaving 12-15 buds on each one.
• Choose a cane, called a renewal spur, below each fruiting cane and prune each back leaving only two buds on each cane. These short canes are called spurs and will grow next year’s canes and fruit.