A convicted Level 2 sex offender has moved to a new address, according to the Yuma Police Department.
Russell Stephen Leed, 33, is now residing at 2497 S. 34th Drive, He had previously lived at 5757 E. 27th Place.
Leed is described as being 6 feet, 9 inches tall, weighing 355 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
On June 11, 2008 Leed pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography.
As a Level 2 sex offender, Leed is considered a medium risk to re-offend. He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.