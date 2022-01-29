Yuma Catholic’s boys basketball team pushed its 3A West Region-leading record to a perfect 5-0 Friday night with a 79-48 win over Parker at Yuma Catholic.
The Shamrocks were in control from the opening tipoff, surging out to a 30-8 lead after one quarter, largely on the shooting of sophomore Landen Urquijo, who knocked down six three-point field goals in the period.
At halftime the Shamrocks had pushed the lead to 53-27 as junior Jarred Marquez came off the bench and poured in 11 points.
“Tonight we were able to put it together for a full 32 minutes,” said Yuma Catholic Coach Luke Stuckey.
“We had a great defensive effort and really shared the ball on the offensive end.”
Urquijo finished with a game-high 21 points, and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.
Marquez finished with 17 points, freshman Braden Moore added 11 points and sophomore Sebi Patane chipped in 10 points.
The Shamrocks are now 18-4 overall.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Yuma Catholic 61, Parker 54
Yuma Catholic withstood a late charge by visiting Parker to take a 61-54 win Friday night at Yuma Catholic
Reese Sellers led the Shamrocks to their sixth win in a row with 19 points, six steals and seven assists.
Amanda Wiley also had 19 points to go along with seven rebounds. And Rian Martinez added six points and had 10 rebounds and five blocked shots.
Yuma Catholic is now 13-5 overall and 4-1 in 3A West Region play.
Hamilton 69, Kofa 16
It was another rough night for Kofa’s girls basketball team as the Kings dropped a 69-16 decision to Chandler-Hamilton inside Dr. Ernest F. Rillos Gym.
On Thursday night the Kings lost 71-14 at Cibola.
“The Lady Kings came out strong on both sides of the ball and maintained well in the first half,” said Kofa Coach Michael Montiel. “Hamilton’s offense was too agile in the second half and we could not recover. Our defense was strong all game but we could not keep up on the offensive side of the ball as their size was too domineering for us on the boards.
“Hamilton is a fine tuned team. They showed great sportsmanship from the coaches, to the players and even their fans. We wish them continued success and good luck the rest of their season.”
Shantal Montiel led the Kofa effort with seven points, two rebounds, one steal, one assist and two blocked shots.