20 Under 40 Submission Nomination
Describe your job responsibilities
I am a faculty professor at Arizona Western College where I teach anatomy and physiology to students who are primarily interested in pursuing a career in the healthcare field. I am also a physical therapist who treats patients with orthopedic injuries (like knee surgery, or shoulder and back pain) and patients who have experienced a stroke, amputation, and spinal cord injuries.
How long have you been in this profession?
I have been in physical therapy for over ten years and teaching at the college level for three years.
What do you love about your job or industry?
I love interacting with and encouraging people often at their most vulnerable. I am honored that they trust me to help them heal or teach them about the anatomy and physiology of the human body. I love to inspire the next generation of healthcare professionals to be excited about the human body and its potential.
What is your most memorable professional moment?
For the first 3-4 years of my career as a physical therapist, before moving to Yuma, I was a PT at an acute rehab unit, in which people who have experience strokes, spinal cord injuries, and amputations undergo intensive rehabilitation to learn to walk again and complete everyday tasks (which we often take for granted) this position was perhaps the most challenging and rewarding time of my career. I think that they inspired me more than I encouraged them. The memorable moments are things we take for granted each day.
My first semester as a professor was during the Covid lockdown, and my class was completed online. I was so impressed by the student’s participation and determination during the tumultuous time. My most memorable moment was my first AWC graduation; it is such a celebratory and emotional time to see my student accomplish their goals.
What is your favorite quote?
You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take – Wayne Gretzky
What advice do you have for other young professionals?
Stay strong and continue to persevere. Life is more often an accumulation of small incremental successes than it is big shifts, even if it doesn’t feel like you are making progress.
What is in your future?
I hope to continue to engage with the Yuma community and the physical therapy community by hosting community events focused on improving individuals’ health and wellness. I hope to also write a book about human movement. I have an aspiration to build a human movement lab at the college to apply the concepts of anatomy and physiology to sports and everyday life.
If you could go back in time or go into the future, what year would you visit and why?
Approximately 200-300 years into the future, this is about the time Star trek is set. I want to see if humans colonize another planet and if we ever interact with extraterrestrial beings.
If you could describe yourself as an animal, what animal would you be?
I would aspire to be a dog, my puppy Jade is my inspiration. She is loyal, loving, and is always looking for a way to make the best of things. I wish I could upload a photo of her!
If you could hang out with any celebrity, who would it be and why?
Derek Jeter is perhaps the greatest New York Yankee shortstop. I could imagine the stories of being the most famous person in New York for almost two decades.
Please share any additional information that you would like the selection committee to know.
I am an Arizona kid through and through, I grew up in Chandler AZ when it was all cotton fields and dairy farms. I attended Arizona State University as well as Northern Arizona University and spent the last several years in Yuma AZ. I love this state and the people that reside in it.