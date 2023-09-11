Shelby Football clocked Marion Harding 45-14 Friday night in a marathon MOAC game at Harding Field.
The Whippets used their quick striking, play making ability and stingy defense to blow open the game in the second. The three hour game (and Shelby had a running clock the entire fourth quarter) saw the Whippets score on plays of 99 yards, 1 yard, 61 yards, 64 yards, 32 yards and 36 yards.
Shelby coach, Rob Mahaney knows his team has quick striking scoring abilities, “Offensively we were able to create some explosive plays in the run and pass game. Explosive plays win games, and I thought our kids did a great job of winning the explosive plays battle.”
Shelby’s defense was equally impressive, limiting Harding to 185 total yards, including only allowing 32 yards rushing.
Also creating three turnovers, Nic Eyster had two interceptions and Dennis Lafon recovered a fumble. “Defensively, I thought our D-line did a great job of stopping the run and applying pressure. Our DBs covered extremely well, and created turnovers for us. And our LBs did a great job in the run and pass game," said Mahaney of his stingy defense.
It didn’t take long for an explosive play for the Shelby offense. Shelby’s defense forced a 3-and-punt. Shelby took over on their own 15. After a penalty and a sack, Shelby was facing a 2nd and 24 on their one-yard-line. Quarterback, Brayden Devito faked a handoff and spin out of a couple tacklers and darted 99 yards along the Harding sideline for an electric 99 yard run, giving Shelby a 6-0 lead. After the Whippets’ defense forced another punt, Devito almost broke another long touchdown run.
The shifty sophomore scampered 66 yards to the Harding 19 yard, setting up a Casey Lantz 32-yard field goal, making the score 9-0 with 7:01 left in the first quarter. Again, the Whippet defense forced a Harding punt, putting the ball on the Harding 39 yard line.
After a couple penalties, Devito darted 31 yards to the Harding 1 yard line. Skyler Winters bulldozed his way in for a 1 yard TD run on the next play, giving Shelby a 16-0 lead after the Lantz PAT. The quick-striking Shelby offense took possession again after the Whippets’ defense held on a Harding fourth down play. On the third play of the drive, Devito found Issaiah Ramsey open for a 61-yard TD pass play.
Eyster hit Tanner Hartz on the two-point conversion pass, upping the Shelby lead to 24-0, ending the 45-minute first quarter. Harding did close the lead late in the second quarter. After teams traded punts, Harding drove 61 yards, finishing the drive with a 15 yard TD pass, closing the gap to 24-7. Harding held Shelby on their next series, taking over on the Whippets’ 21-yard line. Two plays later, Harding scored on a 21 yard TD pass, closing out the first half scoring to 24-14.
With Harding holding the momentum going into halftime, the Whippets regrouped and quickly scored on the opening possession of the second half. Maverick Noel returned the kickoff 39 yards, giving Shelby great field position. Two plays later, Devito found Lantz along the Shelby sidelines for a 64 yard TD strike, upping the Shelby lead to 31–14 just 1 minute into the 3rd quarter. On the second Harding play, Issiah Beck forced a fumble that was pounced on by Dennis Lafon, giving Shelby the ball on the Harding 32.
The high powered Whippet offense needed only one play (and 25 seconds) to score again, this time on a nifty pass from Devito to Winters, for a 32 yard TD pass, after the Lantz PAT, Shelby held a 38-14 lead with 10:25 left in the third quarter. Mahaney was pleased with how his team responded after a rough final few minutes of the first half, “I thought our kids did a great job of handling adversity. The first half did not end the way we wanted it to, but our kids came out of halftime and made two big plays offensively, and then played lights out defensively.” The teams traded punts, interceptions (Eyster picked off two balls), Shelby quickly scored in the fourth quarter to start the mandatory running clock.
After the Whippets defense forced a turnover on downs, Winters took the handoff and fumbled 35 yards for a TD run. After the Lantz PAT ended the scoring at 45-14. The Whippets totaled a whopping 531 total yards offensively, 337 on the ground and 194 through the air. Devito led the Whippet ground game with 194 yards and a TD. Winters plowed his way for 122 yards and 2 TDs on the ground. Winters also caught 2 passes for 34 yards and a TD.
Lantz hauled in two TD passes for 95 yards. Ramsey grabbed a 61 yard TD reception. Lafon led the Shelby defense with 7 tackles, Beck and Ramsey each had 6. Beck, Mason Vent and Karsen Homan each sacked the QB. Mahaney likes his teams’ progression, “As a whole, it’s great to get a win, but we need to make sure we stay committed to getting better day in and day. We still have lots of room to grow as a team, and I am excited to see us do that moving forward.” The Whippets 3-1, 1-0 (MOAC) now focus their attention to undefeated Galion, for a huge MOAC clash Friday evening at WAC.
Shelby JV shutout Harding Saturday morning, 54-0. Sam Gwirtz threw TD passes to Avery Lambert and Kaden Fletcher. Marcus Gumbert ran 3 TD runs. Michael Shepherd threw TD passes to Kaden Price and Brady Bowman. Bowman also had a pick-6. Ismael Sirvent-Martínez connected on 6 PATs.