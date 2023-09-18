By Marc Hartz
Have yourself a night, Skyler Winters. Winters rumbled his way to 275 yards and a whopping 5 TDs to help the Shelby Whippets roll past previously undefeated Galion, 62-26 Friday night at WAC.
With the win, Shelby (4-1) now sits atop the MOAC with Ontario, both teams are 2-0 in the league.
Winters, a 5-10 senior, scored on TD runs of 6, 4, 13, 2 and capped off his night with the highlight run of the season, a 60 yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter that saw Winters bulldoze over 8 Tiger would-be tacklers on his way to the end zone.
Shelby coach, Rob Mahaney was proud his senior running back. “Week in and week out, nobody on our team plays with more effort than Skyler Winters. He hustles to make extra blocks and he always gives you everything he has with the ball in his hands. You love to see a senior that plays like that step up in a big game, and I couldn’t be happier for Skyler. It was an awesome performance to watch.”
Winters gave credit to his offensive line for his performance. “I was just trying to find the end zone every run, and the O-Line did great upfront.”
Oh, and not to be forgotten, Brayden Devito threw for 248 yards, 2 TDs, caught a 60 yard touchdown pass and ran for 67 yards. Oh, and don’t forget Issaiah Ramsey, who caught 7 balls for 107 yards and threw that touchdown pass to Devito.
“Brayden continues to lead us offensively, spreading the ball to all of our WR’s. He made plays in the pass game, plays in the run game, and the screen back to him was awesome execution by our guys, and he made it special by scoring,” Mahaney said talking about his sophomore quarterback.
In total, the high powered Whippet offense amassed an eye-popping 650 total yards (342 rushing, 308 passing) on the night.
“Offensively, we did a great job of sustaining drives and converting on third down. Combine that with the explosive plays, the extra effort plays, and that’s why we had a huge night. Our kids were extremely focused all week at practice, and it showed last night,” said Mahaney.
And don’t forget the Shelby defense. The defense held Galion to 248 total yards and forced 2 turnovers. And after a 60 yard run to begin the game, held second leading MOAC rusher, Gabe Ivy, to 46 yards the remainder of the game and limited Galion’s passing attack to 43 yards for the game. In the second half, the Shelby defense allowed Galion only 34 total yards.
“I thought we were physical as well. Minus their 3 or 4 explosive plays, our front seven controlled the line of scrimmage” Mahaney added, “I really thought our defense controlled the game. Galion found ways to create explosive plays, and that’s a credit to their coaches and players. But our kids controlled the line of scrimmage and forced them out of what they wanted to do. We hustled to the ball and tackled at a high level.”
The Shelby/Galion rivalry was on the mind of Winters. The game was the 120th matchup between the old NOL rivals.
“The history goes way back with Shelby and Galion so we came out with a whole different mindset against them,” said Winters.
Mahaney loves the mindset of his team “I am extremely proud of these guys. We played with excitement and for each other all night. We have created a special team bond, and that has bind shown off the field as well.”
The Whippets started off a little slow, giving up a 60 yard run and then a 2 yard TD run to start the game, giving Galion a 6-0 after the missed two point conversion.
The Whippet offense answered on their first possession of the night. The Whippets marched 81 yards on 10 plays, ending on a 10-yard TD pass from Devito to Casey Lantz, giving Shelby a 7-6 lead after Lantz made the PAT. The drive was highlighted by a one-handed grab by Karsen Homan over the middle for a 17-yard gain.
Shelby started off the second quarter with a Lantz 20-yard field goal to up the Shelby lead to 10-7.
Galion quickly responded with a 49 yard TD run along the Galion sidelines to give Galion their last lead of the game, 13-10.
Shelby answered right back. On second and 4, Winters busted through the middle of the line for a 60 yard run, putting the ball on the Galion 6 yard line. After a Galion timeout and an incomplete pass, Winters ran untouched in the end zone, making the score 17-13 after the Lantz PAT, with 9:59 left in the first half.
After the teams traded possessions, the Shelby defense forced a fumble that Maverick Noel recovered, giving Shelby the ball on the Shelby 48 with 5:35 left in the first half. After a Ramsey 13 yard reception and Homan 28 yard reception, Winters again went untouched into the end zone, this time from 4 yards out, giving Shelby a 24-13 lead with 3:04 left in the first half.
Galion did answer later in the half. Shelby defense forced a punt, but the punt was mishandled and recovered by Galion on Shelby’s 26 yard line. The Tigers quickly scored on a 25 yard touchdown pass, closing the gap to 24-20 to end the first half scoring.
The second half saw domination by the Whippets. Shelby outscored Galion 38-6 and out-gained the Tigers 365-34 in the second half.
Shelby took the opening drive of the second half 80 yards on 11 plays, ending with Winters’ 3rd touchdown run, this time from 13 yards out with 9:08 left in the 3rd quarter with score 31-20.
The Shelby defense then forced a punt, giving Shelby the ball back on their own 48 yard line. Ramsey caught a 27 yard pass and Nic Eyster hauled in a 12 yard pass, helping set up a 25 yard Lantz field goal, making the score 34-20.
After the Whippet defense forced a turnover on downs, Winters sprinted 60 yards, finally being tackled on the Galion 3 yard line. Winters then bulldozed his way in the end zone for his 4th TD. Lantz then bounced in the PAT to give Shelby a 41-20 lead with 2:24 left in the third.
After another Galion punt, the Whippets then used a little trickery (sorry, had to do it) on their next TD. On the first play of the 4th quarter and the Whippets facing a 3rd and 12 from their own 40 yard line, Ramsey took the handoff from Devito and then threw back to Devito, who broke a couple tackles along the Galion sidelines and dashed 60 yards for the score. Lantz made the PAT, making it 48-20.
On the ensuing kickoff, Dennis Lafon recovered a Galion fumble giving Shelby the ball back on the Galion 27. After Ramsey caught a 24 yard pass, Devito found Eyster open over the middle for a touchdown, Lantz booted the PAT and Shelby led 55-20.
Galion quickly scored on the next drive to make the score 55-26.
Winters then had one of the best runs of the season. On a first and 10 from the 40, Winters broke 8 tackles (he trucked one player twice) and bulldozed his way 60 yards for his 5th touchdown of the game.
“The entire play I was just thinking get 5 touchdowns so I kept my feet going and it paid off,” Winters said of his highlight-reel run.
Mahaney summed up the evening, “All off-season, pre-season, and through this week in preparation, we challenged our guys to be a physical football team. And I thought our guys played extremely physical. The offensive line did a great job at the point of attack, and Skyler was an extremely physical runner all night. And defensively, I thought we were physical as well. Minus their 3 or 4 explosive plays, our front seven controlled the line of scrimmage.”
Shelby had 342 yard rushing on 42 carries. Winters ran for 275, Devito 67.
Devito had 248 yard passing, Ramsey threw for 60 yards. Ramsey caught 7 balls for 102 yards receiving. Devito caught one ball for 60 yards and a TD. Eyster caught 4 passes for 45 yards and a touchdown. Homan had 2 receptions for 45 yards. Miles Swisher caught a pass for 30 yards and Casey Lantz had 3 receptions for 26 yards and a touchdown.
Cohen Sturts led Shelby with 7 tackles. Homan had 6 tackles, including a sack and 2 tackles for loss. Swisher added 6 tackles including a tackle for loss. Kasper Martin had 5 tackles and forced a fumble.
The Whippets host Highland and league leading rusher, Dane Nauman, Friday night at WAC.