Shelby JV football completed the sweep of Madison with a 36-22 victory over the visiting Rams Saturday morning.
Avery Lambert caught a TD pass from Sam Gwirtz for Shelby’s first score. Marcus Gumbert had a big game for the Whippets. Gumpy ran for 2 TDs and a 2 point conversion. His second touchdown was a highlight reel run, breaking multiple tackles at the line and the sprinting 90 yards for a score.
Gavin Miller caught a TD pass from Gwirtz. Brock Fisher busted past the defense for a 50 yard TD reception from Gwirtz. Xavior Alleyne had a two point conversation run.