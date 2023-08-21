A high potent offense helped lead Shelby Varsity Football to a season opening 41–14 victory over Madison Friday night in the inaugural Grant Milliron game.
The Whippets bring home the Grant Milliron trophy with the victory. The trophy is in honor of the late Grant Milliron, who was a Madison graduate, and major donor in Madison's new football stadium and many projects in Shelby, including moving the football field to its new location.
“I challenged our guys to play for one another and our community, and I am extremely proud of our guys effort tonight. To win the first Grant Milliron Game means a lot to our team and to our community," said Shelby Coach Rob Mahaney.
Sophomore quarterback, Brayden Devito led the high charged Whippet offense. The Whippets totaled 500 offensive yards, 288 passing and 212 rushing. Devito accounted for 346 of those yards and 5 touchdowns. Devito passed for 251 yards (1 TD) and ran for another 95 yards (4 TDs).
After an early interception, followed by a Madison TD on a nice 31 yard touchdown pass on the Rams’ second play to put the home team up 7-0, the all-district quarterback quickly bounced back to help lead Shelby to score the next 27 points of the game.
After a couple Whippet first downs, Devito took the ball, faked out a couple Ram defenders and sprinted 49 yards for a Shelby touchdown to tie the score at 7 with 5:57 left in the first quarter.
Mahaney liked how his quarterback responded after the early interception. “I thought Brayden played extremely well. Was great to see him shake off the early mistake and then take the game over. You could see the effects of us having a full off-season and preseason with him.”
Mahaney added, “I thought our team did a great job tonight of handling some early adversity and responding well. Especially Brayden who shrugged off the early interception and made a ton of plays for rushing and passing.”
The Whippet defense then stopped Madison on the next series to force a punt and give the ball back to Shelby. Skyler Winters took the hand off and sprinted 40 yards to midfield. After a couple more runs and a pass to Issaiah Ramsey, Devito sprinted 19 yards to put Shelby ahead 14-7 with 14:53 to go in the half.
The Whippets broke out a little trickery. Casey Lantz executed a perfect onside kick, recovering his own kick, giving Shelby the ball. Nic Eyster then took a handoff and fired a strike to Karsen Homan for a 36 yard gain to put the ball on the Madison 14 yard line. Eyster then caught a pass for 11 yards, followed by a Madison penalty to give Shelby a first down on the 1 yard line. Devito scampered in for a yard to make the score 20-7.
Again the Whippets defense held Madison, after a 4th down pass fell incomplete. The Whippets took possession on their own 41 yard line. On the second play, Devito hit Eyster for a 38 yard reception, putting the ball on the 19. Winters then took the handoff and rambled in the end zone to give the Whippets a 27-7 lead heading into halftime.
After the teams traded punts, Madison took the ball and quickly scored after a 3 yard TD run cut the lead to 27-14. Shelby quickly responded. After Devito hit Eyster for a 16 yard gain, Lantz broke free on the sidelines to catch a perfect pass from Devito and the senior wide receiver tip-toed his way into the end zone to up the lead to 35-14 with 2:38 left in the 3rd quarter.
Maverick Noel intercepted a pass on Madison’s next possession to give Shelby the ball back on their own 38 yard line. Devito hit Eyster for 6 yards, Miles Swisher for 13, Winters for 13, Swisher for 15 and Ramsey for 17 to put the ball on the two yard line. Devito then punched in his 5th TD of the game to wrap up the scoring.
The Whippets’ defense was also stout throughout the game, holding Madison to 246 total yards and limiting the Madison run game to under 100 yards (93 yards).
Mahaney thought both his offense and defensive lines played well and physical “We challenged our guys all offseason to be a physical football team, and I thought our guys answered the bell tonight. To run for over 200 yards offensively, I am extremely proud of our guys up front and the tight ends that blocked well. And then defensively to hold them under 100 yards rushing, is a credit to our front seven.”
Devito threw for 256 yards, Eyster 36 yards and Sam Gwirtz 1 yard.
Lantz led the balanced receiving corps with 76 yards and a TD. Eyster had 70 yard receiving, followed by Ramsey’s 47, Swisher 45, Homan 36, Winters 13 and Travis Slone 1.
Mahaney likes his depth at receiver, “I think our WRs did a great job of executing. Having 4 guys with 3+ catches is awesome to see. We have a ton of depth at WR, and they played extremely well. Madison decided to double Ramsey throughout the game, and we had other guys step up. Casey’s TD was the biggest example of that.”
Devito led the rushing game with 95 yards and 4 TDs. Winters gained 86 yards on the ground and a touchdown. Ramsey had 16 yards, Brody Baker 12 and Marcus Gumbert 2.
The Whippets have their home opener Friday night, hosting Lexington at 7:00.