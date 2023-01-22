In the Desert Hills Men’s Association January Cha Cha Cha tournament C & C Solano, O Bonillas and JC Salazar danced their way to a 133. D Seul, L Gomez, N Mendez and C Griffin were second 10 shots back. J Ley Jr. & Sr., M Del Campo and J Hurtado won low net with a 118. D Basoco, C Patane, M Daniel and Bat speed were second at 124.
In the Las Barrancas Women’s League Loretta Schneider and Tammy Dyer won gross. Myrna Hammermeister and Dawn Diamond were the net winners. Reta Boechler, Linda Sather, Marilyn Denny and Laurie Russell were on the winning team. In the Silver League Frank Russell, Marco Vilaria and Mark Stoner won gross. Jerry Denny, Bryan Boechler and Jack Joseph were the net winners. Don Flint, Johnny Cambell, Larry Lickfelt and John Johnson were on the winning team. In the Men’s Copper League Mark Stoner and John Cullen won gross. Frank Russell and Mardy Clark were the net winners. Jerry Denny, David Richelderfer, Gary Sather and Ted Mittendorf were on the winning team.
In the Foothills Women’s League Loretta Schneider, Ann Burton and Julie Handrahan won gross. Bev Bader, Linda Murphy and Elaine Harrell were the net winners. Angie Marek, Eileen Widison, Bev Johnson and Chris Tastad were on the winning team. In the Men’s League Frank Russell, Mike Costello and Rollie Harris won gross. Bob Lecorchick, Brian Conlin and Bill Hendricks were the net winners. Frank Cieplik, Conrad Eisenach, Ken Sutton and Dennis Wagner were on the winning team.
In the Can Am Men’s League at Mesa del Sol Bob Dickson, Ken King, James Dykes and Brad Rohloff won with 63 points. Michael Celentano, Normand Berube and Stephen Parrish were second at 58. Don Martin, Raymond Throckmorton, Ron Sawatzky and Mike Mikkola were third with 56 points.
In Al’s Picks at Mesa del Sol Scott Rinn took first place. Brad Rohloff was a popular pick and took second. Sherrie Rohloff was third. In the Mesa del Sol Ladies Club individual play Jani Goll took first, Ruth Koenig second, Kathleen Hunt third and Lorraine Breault fourth.
In the Mesa del Sol Men’s League individual play flight gross winners were Steve Martin (78), Harry McKemy (76), Brian McCaffrey (88) and Mike Bedoya (88). Flight net winners were Tom McIntire (73), Stephen Parrish (68), Mike Wayrynen (72) and Don Martin (69).
Upcoming Events:
• February 11: Desert Hills Men’s Association 2-Man Scramble. Contact miguelzendejas24@gmail.com.
• February 11: Mesa del Sol Valentines Couples Mixed Chapman. Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• February 18: 26th Annual Women’s Rally for the Cure Golf Clinic. Contact 928-373-5220.
• February 18: Mesa del Sol Can Am Best Ball (1 Canadian with 1 US Citizen). Contact paul@stratisgolf.com.
• February 27: Yuma Child Burn Survivor Tournament at Desert Hills. Contact paulevancho@gmail.com.
To have your event or results listed in this column send your information to paul@stratisgolf.com.