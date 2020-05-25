Sports editor’s note: The Arizona Interscholastic Association has realigned conferences/regions for the 2020-21 school year. Over the next two weeks, the Sun will break down the various regions local schools have landed in, beginning with today’s football-only breakdown.
The Arizona Interscholastic Association football realignment for the 2020 season became official last week.
Unlike for other team sports, enrollment was not the sole factor for schools’ conference placements in football. Though enrollment was still considered, the AIA used a new model for competitive balance when it came to making football conferences/regions.
Also, whereas the conference/region placements for other team sports will remain in place for two years, football is just for the 2020 season.
Conference-wise, there was only one change involving the seven Yuma-area football programs — Kofa, previously 6A, is dropping down to 5A for football. Cibola remains in 6A, Gila Ridge and Yuma High both remain in 4A, Yuma Catholic in 3A, Antelope in 2A and San Pasqual in 1A. (Note: for all other team sports, Kofa remains in 6A, Gila Ridge is moving up to 5A and Antelope is moving down to 1A.)
Region-wise, though, there were plenty of changes, with all seven local teams now in different regions. Here is a closer look at each of the local teams’ new region:
6A Region 6
(6 teams, including Cibola)
After Cibola and Kofa were the only two teams in the 6A Desert Southwest for the past two years, the Raiders will see a much deeper and talented region this season with five Phoenix-area schools.
Fortunately for the Raiders, they’ll be in a pretty evenly packed region with Copper Canyon, North, Tolleson, Trevor G. Browne and Westview. Outside of Cibola (6-4), Browne (5-5) was the only program to bolster a .500 or better record in 2019.
“It’s interesting,” Cibola coach Steven Fritz said. “Westview is a pretty good opponent that, traditionally, has been a really solid team. They always play against the best in the state. Anybody you play in 6A is going to be a tough team. I think that is the biggest thing. When you play 6A, records don’t really show you the talent and depth of the teams you play always.”
Westview (4-6) finished 20th out of 33 teams (excluding Open qualifiers) in last year’s 6A rankings, while Cibola was 22nd, Tolleson (2-8) was 25th, Browne was 27th, North (3-7) was 29th and Copper Canyon (1-9) was 30th.
Cibola played Tolleson and Copper Canyon last year, losing to both. The Raiders last faced Browne in 2014, North in 2008 and Westview in 2002.
5A West II
(7 teams, including Kofa)
Despite being a 6A-size school, Kofa — under new coach Dave Bartlett — is dropping down to 5A following back-to-back 0-10 seasons.
Not only are the Kings moving down, they’ve also landed in a very favorable region, as Agua Fria (6-4 in 2019) is the region’s only team coming off a winning season. Two of Kofa’s new region foes — Canyon View and West Point — will be in their inaugural varsity seasons, while the region’s other three teams — Willow Canyon (3-7), Raymond S. Kellis (1-9) and Independence (1-9) — combined for just five wins in 2019.
All six schools are in the Phoenix area.
Remarkably, according to azfootballarchives.com, Kofa has never before faced any of its new region foes.
“I don’t know any of these teams,” Bartlett said. “I don’t know who’s good and who’s not and everyone’s probably finger pointing us saying, ‘Hey, there’s a win right there.’ I’ve got to plead lack of knowledge on any of these programs and we’re just going to focus on us and be the best us we can be.”
Kofa, which last finished above .500 in 2002, is far from the region’s only team lacking a winning tradition — Willow Canyon last finished above .500 in 2011, and Independence in 2009; Kellis has done so twice in the past nine years, and Agua Fria three times in the past 16 years.
4A West Valley
(5 teams, including G. Ridge)
This is the most loaded region involving a local team, as Gila Ridge (11-2 last year) — fresh off a historic run to the 4A semifinals — has been placed with four other reigning state playoff qualifiers.
Cactus (10-3), like Gila Ridge, reached the 4A semis; Peoria (9-3) reached the 4A quarterfinals; Greenway (9-2) lost in 4A’s first round; and lastly, moving up a conference, is traditional small-school power Northwest Christian (10-2), which reached 3A’s semis.
So, those four Phoenix-area teams in Gila Ridge’s new region went a combined 38-10 a year ago; by comparison, the Hawks’ four opponents in the 4A Southwest region last year went a combined 14-26.
“I think the AIA is trying to balance everything out among the (regions),” Gila Ridge coach John Ellegood said. “Honestly, I’m a big supporter of this model. I think it’s fair. We’re in a tougher (region) this year and I even thought we had a tough (region) last year… I think it’s going to be good.”
In its relatively short history, Gila Ridge has never faced any of its new region opponents. But Ellegood is still somewhat familiar with them.
“Obviously, Cactus is going to be good. They have some talent coming back. Northwest Christian, they have a great coach in coach (David) Inness. They’ve got talent and it’ll be different for them competing in 4A, but I’m definitely excited to compete against them. It’ll be fun knowing how well they did against Yuma Catholic and they’re familiar with the Yuma area and the Yuma area athletes, so that’ll be fun to see how that translates.”
The increase of talent excites Gila Ridge and its coach.
“If you want to be a good program, you don’t want to be a one-year wonder, and you want to constantly be there, you’ve got to play with the big dogs,” Ellegood said. “That’s the thing I’m excited for.”
NWC, traditionally considered Yuma Catholic’s rival, tried to remain in 3A, and even took the decision to court, but lost its lawsuit last week.
4A Copper Sky
(5 teams, including Yuma High)
Like Kofa, Yuma High has landed in a very favorable region — even more so than the Kings.
The five teams in the Copper Sky went a combined 8-42 last year, and it’s been five years since any of them had a winning season.
Sierra Linda (0-10 last year), moving down from 5A, has never finished above .500; Carl Hayden (2-8), also moving down from 5A, last did so in 1996; Washington (4-6) last did so in 2013; and Vista Grande (0-10) last did so in 2015.
Yuma High (2-8) — which is entering a new era under first-year head coach Bo Seibel — last had a winning season in 2009.
3A Metro West
(5 teams, including Yuma Catholic)
Yuma Catholic did not change regions, remaining in the 3A Metro West along with Odyssey Institute (7-4 last year), Bourgade Catholic (6-4) and Paradise Honors (2-8). The only difference — Phoenix Christian has replaced Valley Christian.
YC (7-5), a reigning 3A quarterfinalist, won the region last year — going 4-0 with an average margin of victory of 29.5 points — followed by Valley Christian in second. Phoenix Christian, up from 2A, will likely be the Shamrocks’ biggest challenger for the region crown this year; the Cougars (12-2) have won at least 10 games four straight years, and were last year’s 2A runner-up.
“I know their head coach real well,” YC coach Rhett Stallworth said. “They’re another team that is very good and been tough over the years. We used to play them when we were in 2A. They’ll be a top-10 team regardless if it’s in 3A. They have a lot of good kids coming back and they’ll be no slouch.”
YC is 3-3 all-time against Phoenix Christian, with all six meetings coming between 2002-10.
Perhaps more noteworthy than the Shamrocks’ 2020 region is their 2020 non-region schedule, which includes games against rival Northwest Christian as well as reigning 4A champion Mesquite.
NWC, as previously mentioned, is now in 4A, which for at least a season brings an end to the long-standing postseason rivalry between YC and NWC, who have met in the state playoffs seven times in the last 10 years.
“We scheduled them (for the regular season),” Stallworth said. “It’s not right what happened to them (being forced up to 4A). They shouldn’t get punished for success. But that’s what it has come down to in high school sports.
“Postseason-wise it takes something away from our division. We tried to maintain (the rivalry) by putting them on the schedule. It’s one of those things, if you want to be good you have to face tough teams. Even on a down year, they’re pretty tough. You have to keep them on the schedule because it’s kind of a dose of reality to see where you sit.”
2A Rillito
(6 teams, including Antelope)
After appearing in the state playoffs last year for the first time since 2008, Antelope (7-4 last year) will participate in an entirely different region filled with Tucson-area schools in 2020. Two schools in the region (Catalina and Tanque Verde) were realigned from 3A to 2A during the AIA’s movement of schools. Catalina finished 1-9, while Tanque Verde went 0-10.
Also in the region and coming off a losing season is Santa Rita (3-7), while Sequoia Pathway will be in its inaugural varsity season.
The region’s sixth and final member is the only one that had a better year than Antelope did last year — Santa Cruz Valley (10-3), which reached the 2A semifinals. However, according to Antelope coach Gary Mauldin, 13 of Santa Cruz Valley’s 24 players from last year were seniors in 2019. Antelope and Santa Cruz Valley will clash in the regular-season season finale, which Mauldin “hopes (is a game that) determines the region championship.”
“I was surprised that we were with the Tucson schools,” Mauldin said. “At the same time, I think it’s a pretty good region that we are in.”
1A West
(7 teams, including San Pasqual)
At the eight-man level, San Pasqual (0-5 last year) remains in the same region with Bagdad (7-2), Salome (6-3), Anthem Prep (4-5), Mohave Accelerated (3-6) and PDSD (3-5). The only difference is that Desert Heights Prep Academy, a new school, has been added to the region.