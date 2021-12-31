It was one special calendar year for Yuma-based athletics. Although the pandemic remained a factor throughout the seasons, most teams were able to compete full schedules.
Here’s a look at the top-10 sports stories from 2021 in Yuma.
1. San Luis drops heartbreaker
San Luis soccer went 9-0 in regular season play and entered the 2021 postseason as the No. 1 overall seed in the 6A conference. The Sidewinders were a team of destiny. The small town of San Luis stunned the state of Arizona and rallied off two incredible postseason wins to clinch a spot in the 6A state championship game.
And 110 minutes weren’t enough in the shootout loss to Brophy Prep in the state championship game. The Sidewinders nearly clinched the school’s first state championship in the 18-year history of the boys soccer program.
2. Shamrocks take second, rewrite record book
Yuma Catholic’s football team – for the second straight season – found themselves in the 3A state championship game against Snowflake.
The Shamrocks dominated opponents from start to finish this season and produced a dramatic semifinals win over No. 2 American Leadership Academy-Gilbert North. YC put together the best defense in school history – allowing fewer than 8.3 points per game.
While YC pushed around teams week in and week out, junior quarterback Richard Stallworth shattered AIA state records en route to the state runner-up finish.
Stallworth tossed 67 touchdowns and threw for 4,863 yards – both state records. His 319 completions and 479 passing attempts are both 3A records and are the second most in AIA history.
And one of Stallworth’s favorite targets, Mario Martinez, etched his name into the history books. Martinez reeled in 293 receiving yards in YC’s season opener – breaking the previous 3A record for most receiving yards (288) in a game.
3. Slaughter begins era at Gila Ridge
In June, the Yuma Union High School District Board approved Gila Ridge’s hiring of Jessica Slaughter to become head coach of the varsity football team.
Slaughter became just the second full-time female head football coach in Arizona Interscholastic Association history. The first was Amy Arnold, who coached Arete Prep from 2010-2015. Slaughter is the first woman to become a head football coach in the YUHSD.
While Slaughter created history in Yuma, it was a difficult first year. The Hawks finished 1-9, tying the worst record in program history.
4. Matadors push for national title
The Arizona Western College men’s soccer team put together its greatest season in program history. The Matadors won a team best 21 games in 2021 and were runner-up finishers in the NJCAA Division I Men’s Soccer Championship – the best finish in school history.
AWC began the postseason 18-0 – the best in Matadors’ history.
5. Amon swims past competition
Cibola girls swimmer Emma Amon put together another terrific season.
Amon helped the Raiders clinch their fourth straight Yuma Union High School District swimming championship. And she continues to break her own records, becoming the first Cibola swimmer in school history to place in the top 10 in two separate events for the third consecutive season.
Amon finished third – tying the best finish in program history – at the AIA’s Division I championship meet in the 100m breaststroke. Her tremendous year in the pool allowed her to sign an athletic scholarship to Xavier University.
6. Warriors return to 11-man football
For the first time in well over a decade, the San Pasqual football team competed in 11-man football. The Warriors formerly competed in eight-man football. The leap to bigger competition didn’t come easy.
The Warriors failed to compete on a regular basis after losing players to injuries early on in the season. San Pasqual finished five of its scheduled 10 games.
7. Program best finish, YC’s Dobson earns three-peat
Yuma Catholic senior wrestler Jayden Dobson transferred from Yuma High after winning back-to-back state championships.
Although Dobson had to be sidelined for the first half of the season due to transfer rules, he picked up right where he left off and finished his high school career as a three-time state wrestling champion. His efforts propelled Yuma Catholic to a state runner-up finish – the best in program history.
8. Meyer-Wills continues to shine
A year after COVID canceled spring athletics, Cibola track and field star Bennett Meyer-Wills put together one of the best seasons in program history. In the 3200m event, Meyer-Wills posted a career-best finish (2nd). He became the 7th Raider to place as a state runner-up in the last 10 seasons.
His time of 9:35.87 is a personal record.
9. Two local athletes sign to Division I programs
Yuma produces a lot of great athletes year in and year out. However, it’s rare this town provides a Division I talent – much less two of them in the same season.
This fall Yuma witnessed Cibola’s girls swimmer Emma Amon (Xavier) and Yuma Catholic’s baseball player Issac Araiza (San Diego State University) sign National Letters of Intent to further their athletic careers.
10. Hawks nearly stun
top-ranked program
Gila Ridge’s athletic program leaped from 4A competition to 5A. Led by stars Jamison Kay and CJ Wiggins, the Hawks’ basketball team had little trouble adjusting to the increase in difficulty. Gila Ridge finished 13-6 in regular season play – including dropping its final three contests. But their struggles didn’t hinder the Hawks’ near postseason success.
While top-ranked Centennial defeated Gila Ridge by a combined 26.5 points in the first two meetings, the 16th-seeded Hawks narrowly shocked the state. Wiggins’ half-court heave didn’t drop and the Hawks fell 68-66 to the Coyotes. The 2020 Hawks team is arguably head coach Joe Daily’s best in school history.